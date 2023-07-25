Notre Dame men's basketball summer news and notes and quotes

SOUTH BEND — No matter how this college basketball season goes, no matter how his Notre Dame career unfolds, junior guard Julian Roper II will be remembered as the first guy to take a leap of faith with the new coach.

Faced with reconstructing a roster that carried just three returning players when he arrived in late March, Irish coach Micah Shrewsberry had to start somewhere with somebody. He looked first at the transfer portal. He looked to Roper, who spent two relatively quiet seasons at Northwestern. In 44 games with 15 starts, Roper averaged 4.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 20.5 minutes per game. Not good. Not bad. Just kind of there.

Shrewsberry knew of Roper and Roper knew of Shrewsberry. Having been on opposite sides the previous two years when Northwestern and Penn State played — despite appearing in only one of three meetings (he had five points with three rebounds in 29 minutes of a 67-60 Northwestern loss Feb. 25, 2022) — Roper liked what he saw and heard from the former Penn State coach.

“I just loved what he did,” Roper said. “I could hear his voice and the confidence he gave his guys and the freedom he gave his guys to play with. That was a big thing for me.”

Big enough that when it came time to find a new home, Roper examined a disheveled Notre Dame program that went 3-17 last season in the Atlantic Coast Conference despite hearing from more than 30 schools after his name hit the portal. A Detroit native, Roper visited Notre Dame in mid-April, then became Shrewsberry's first commitment days later. Finally, this roster had someone new.

“It was almost like I had to check it out and see what he’s about,” Roper said. “Everything matched up.”

Five others eventually followed Roper’s consider/commitment road. Tae Davis transferred from Seton Hall. Kebba Njie, the only player on the current Irish roster to have played for Shrewsberry, followed the head coach from Penn State. Three high school seniors — Carey Booth, Logan Imes and Braeden Shrewsberry — switched their Penn State commitments to Notre Dame. A roster of four (incoming freshman guard Markus Burton was the lone recruiting holdover) swelled to 10, where it sits today.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Roper is expected to have a significant role at Notre Dame. It won’t be solely about his stats — it can't be — but the other stuff. All the other stuff. Like rebounding, defending, competing and leading.

“He understands it,” Shrewsberry said. “He understands the level you have to play at on a daily basis. His experience is going to be much needed.”

Roper has found more of his voice during the summer session, which basketball-wise runs through the end of next week before players get a few weeks off ahead of the start of the fall semester. Last year, he didn't have to say much working behind veterans Chase Audige and Boo Buie. Now, he's the veteran. If there was a game tonight, Roper likely would start in the backcourt alongside Burton, two players whose next games at Notre Dame will be their first.

It’s that way all over the roster, but Roper believes the Irish can make it work.

“We’re a group that’s going to compete every night,” he said. “That’s something that you can expect. We’re not going to back down from anybody.”

Just like with the roster restock, it will start with Roper. Watch.

A new boss already for the new coach

The new Irish head coach still was 10 days away from meeting his full team for the first time this summer when he learned that he would have a new boss when Notre Dame announced June 8 that Pete Bevacqua will replace Jack Swarbrick as athletic director early in 2024.

Swarbrick hired Shrewsberry on March 22, but it will be Bevacqua who likely will be in place when Shrewsberry finishes his first season. That Swarbrick is leaving before his contract expires in 2025 was not unexpected. The outgoing and incoming athletic directors visited the Irish workout in Rolfs Hall on July 18 and spent a few minutes with the head coach.

“Nothing that Notre Dame does is not thought out,” Shrewsberry said. “Pete and Jack align really well and their vision for this place (and) their vision for our basketball program as well.”

Having been on the go from the day he was hired, Shrewsberry can see the end of his spring/summer marathon — August means it will be time to decompress a little (maybe a lot), but he’ll make time to meet more with Bevacqua as the school year nears.

“He’s Notre Dame; he understands this place; he loves this place,” Shrewsberry said. “When you have a passion for it, like I have a passion for this basketball program, they’re going to align really well.”

Alumni update

∎ Former Irish power forward Paul Atkinson will play professionally next season for the Kortrijk Spurs, a Division I (high level) team in Belgium. Kortrijk finished 13-11 in the regular season before winning the league's postseason championship.

Atkinson spent his first pro season last winter in Hungary, where he averaged 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks to earn all-league recognition for Atomeromu SE Paks. He’ll be joined on Kortrijk by a pair of fellow former ACC standouts/pro rookies in Jamarius Burton (Pittsburgh) and Jayden Gardner (Virginia).

∎ Italy will be the first professional home for former Irish power forward Nate Laszewski, who recently signed with Brindisi, a Series A (high level) team. Brindisi finished 15-15 and eighth place in the 16-team league last season.

Laszewski, who earned his master’s from Notre Dame in the spring after five seasons in South Bend, is listed as the team’s starting power forward. The starting center is former Purdue standout JaJuan Johnson.

Laszewski spent the NBA summer league with the Indiana Pacers, where he averaged 4.7 points and 2.8 rebounds in 13.8 minutes over three games.

Schedule stuff

Everything won’t be official for another six weeks or so, and even then you’ll have to wait for specific tip times, but the 2023-24 schedule is starting to come together for Notre Dame.

Notre Dame opens Nov. 6 at home against Niagara. It plays at South Carolina on Nov. 28 for the first time since 1984 as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge. A visit to Milwaukee arrives Dec. 9 to close the quick two-game series with Marquette. The marquee non-conference home game (maybe the only one) is Dec. 16 against Georgetown, the first of a two-year series with the Hoyas.

Georgetown originally was scheduled to rotate back on the Notre Dame schedule last season (a spot filled by Marquette), but former Hoya coach/legend Patrick Ewing nixed that notion. The teams haven’t met since 2013, which was the final year for Notre Dame in the Big East. Georgetown leads the series 16-13.

Notre Dame again plays 20 ACC games — 10 home, 10 away. Its six repeat opponents are Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami (Fla.), Virginia and Virginia Tech. It has home games against Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina State and Wake Forest and road games at Pittsburgh, Louisville, North Carolina and Syracuse.

Shrewsberry confirmed last week that Notre Dame plans to use of its two allotted preseason exhibition slots for a “secret scrimmage” against Xavier, likely in Indianapolis. Notre Dame held a scrimmage of secrecy last October against DePaul in Chicago.

Future Notre Dame schedules might — emphasis on might — include a date with Butler, a program that it hasn’t played since the second round of the NCAA tournament in 2015 (the Pat Connaughton block game). Despite being 140 miles apart, Notre Dame and Butler haven’t played a regular-season game since 1995, a 76-60 Butler win at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

“You know what, I’ve thought about whether they’d have interest,” Butler coach Thad Matta told the Tribune this month about a future matchup. “When I played here (1987-90), we had a series with Notre Dame. That was such a big game. There are so many Notre Dame people down here. It would be a heck of a deal.”

Shrewsberry spent four seasons (2007-11) as a Butler assistant under Brad Stevens.

Follow South Bend Tribune and NDInsider columnist Tom Noie on Twitter: @tnoieNDI. Contact: (574) 235-6153.