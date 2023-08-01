Head coach Micah Shrewsberry picks up Coaches vs. Cancer torch at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND — Standing in a slice of shade late Tuesday morning, Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry could easily scan the scene at Blackthorn Golf Club.

He could see the various merchandise tents where golfers would spend their pro shop credits for participation in the annual Coaches vs. Cancer outing. He could see all the carts, sitting neatly in two rows, waiting to be loaded with clubs and scorecards and stories. He could see a few golfers getting in some last-minute swings on the driving range.

He could see that yellow tent, which may have been more important to some than others. Swing by that spot even at that morning hour and you could snag a complimentary Bloody Mary before the round.

Noie:Six observations from Irish basketball summer session

Shrewsberry could see a lot from where he stood, but what he couldn’t see was himself hauling clubs from his SUV (still with Pennsylvania plates) and playing 18 in the annual benefit that has raised $4.5 million in Michiana to date to fight cancer.

When Shrewsberry took the Notre Dame job in late March, he aimed to get to August with his sanity still intact. So much work needed to be done in spring and early summer reconstructing everything about the Irish basketball program, that if he could just reach that month, he might steal a few days to relax. To breathe.

On the first day of August, the 47-year-old Shrewsberry was anything but chill. He'd just come from breakfast with a potential recruit who was on his official campus visit. One of the summer’s final practice sessions was scheduled that afternoon. In between, for maybe 90 minutes tops, Shrewsberry would lend his name and his smile and his handshake and maybe a story or two to the golf outing.

Shrewsberry doesn’t do golf, but he did do this. Expected there by 10:30 a.m., he was there at 10:30.

“This is a great cause,” he said as he walked up from the course parking lot. “It’s a way to help and do other things, but my mind’s never too far from what’s happening next, which is practice. I’m always thinking about hoops, right?”

Shrewsberry couldn’t remember the last time he’d played golf. Maybe it was 10 years ago. He does know that he was an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics. He does know he was in Southern Indiana, at Hanover College, his alma mater. He played with a group of former Panthers basketball players. He doesn’t know how many holes he lasted or even how he shot (probably terribly).

That’s how Shrewsberry sees the game. It’s for others to spend a few hours on a course. It’s not for him, except for Tuesday. When it comes to fighting cancer, even if he must help do it at a golf course, Shrewsberry’s going to do it.

“I’m not doing anything to help except lending my name and my time (but) there are people out here doing some great work to help as much as possible,” he said. “I need to aid in that as much as I can.”

Chat:What was on the minds of Notre Dame men's basketball fans in July?

Former Notre Dame coach Mike Brey created the Coaches vs. Cancer crusade locally in 2001 after his first full season. The Night of the Stars (held Monday at Four Winds Casino) and golf outings have become summer staples. Like Shrewsberry, Brey often bypassed the bogeys and the birdies. Once the field hit the fairways, Brey could be found on the back patio of Blackthorn smoking a cigar.

When Brey walked away (with a nudge) from Notre Dame after the 2022-23 season, Coaches vs. Cancer chair Rick Peltz hoped to keep the August event going. If not with Shrewsberry, then with someone with Notre Dame men’s basketball ties.

Shrewsberry, though, was sold. Whatever you need, was his response.

Peltz was easy to spot Tuesday among the 29 scheduled foursomes at Blackthorn. He didn’t have clubs or a cart or a Bloody Mary; he was moving and working taking notes — physically and mentally — on how the event can be even better in 2024.

The two-day event was expected to raise $425,000.

“I always want to improve it, make the experience awesome,” said Peltz, in his 12th year as chair. “Some diseases that were not curable 12 years ago are curable. That’s pretty powerful.”

So powerful that former Irish players Dane Goodwin and John Mooney were scheduled to play golf Tuesday. Neither has that player/coach relationship with Shrewsberry, but that didn’t matter. Both are golfers. Goodwin’s father, Damon, who twice has battled leukemia, was Monday’s keynote speaker. Having earned two degrees from Notre Dame, Goodwin made it a point to be back in town for CvC.

“It was cool to spend some time,” Shrewsberry said of seeing Goodwin and his dad. “That’s part of Notre Dame. It fits, right?

It’s said that cancer has touched everyone’s life in some way. Maybe a loved one has had it or is fighting it. Maybe someone you know is fighting it. Shrewsberry’s no exception.

He and his wife, Molly, were barely out of college when his mother-in-law lost her fight against cancer. Shrewsberry’s mother, Brenda, is a cancer survivor. So, no, Shrewsberry doesn’t do golf, but he does fight cancer. Shrewsberry did it in his two years at Penn State. He’ll do it however long he’s at Notre Dame. And he plans to be there for a long time.

Long enough that maybe one day, he picks up the game again. Maybe.

“It’s a great event; It’s awesome,” he said. “Coaches in college basketball, we do our own thing during the season, but we’re involved in this. This was a no-brainer for me to say, yeah, this is something that my family and I want to be involved with.”

Shrewsberry lingered long enough Tuesday to meet a few golfers, shake some hands, pose for pictures and see the field off on the noon shotgun start. Not long afterward, he was back in his car and headed back toward campus, back to his job.

“This is something important for all of us,” he said, “(but) I’m fired up for practice.”

On the court, not the course.

Follow South Bend Tribune and NDInsider columnist Tom Noie on Twitter: @tnoieNDI. Contact: (574) 235-6153.