Notre Dame men's basketball bounces back to familiar commitment territory

SOUTH BEND — He won't become a full-time student at the University of Notre Dame for another year — August of 2024 to be exact — but high school senior Garrett Sundra already knows well the history of a place he'll eventually call home.

So much so that Sundra had some fun Thursday afternoon when he took to social media to announce his commitment to play for the Notre Dame men's basketball team. At 1 p.m. sharp — a date he'd set three days earlier — Sunday wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that he was "1842 (percent) committed" to Notre Dame.

Why the odd percentage? In 1842, Father Edward Sorin founded Notre Dame. Sundra learned of the date on his official visit earlier this month, when he also learned that Notre Dame sends out its official acceptance correspondence to freshmen at 6:42 p.m. — 18:42 in military time.

So 1842 it was.

"I thought that was pretty cool," Sundra said by phone early Thursday afternoon. "I went with it."

How about some more history? When the 6-foot-11, 210-pound Sundra arrives on campus for summer school next June, he'll become the first scholarship player in program history from the Commonwealth of Virginia.

"That's awesome," Sundra said.

Sundra officially visited Notre Dame earlier this month. He had four other schools that he also planned to see. He saw none. He saw everything he needed to see, heard everything he needed to hear, at Notre Dame. Sundra basically committed to Irish coach Micah Shrewsberry before the visit ended.

"I went in with an open mind and told myself that if I wasn't going to love it then we can take a week or take a month," Sundra said. "Everything about it was perfect."

Sundra soon will start his senior year at Paul VI Catholic High School in Chantilly, Virginia. He's a stretch four on the floor with myriad skills to suit a team's needs. He'd be the tallest player on the Irish roster right now.

“He has a championship pedigree,” said Paul VI coach Glenn Farello, whose squad is a combined 52-9 the last two years. “He knows who he is and how to impact the game at both ends. He checks a lot of boxes.”

Paul VI has four seniors-to-be set to play high-major Division I basketball. Small forward Isaiah Abraham is committed to Connecticut. Point guard Ben Hammond is going to Rhode Island and small forward Darren Harris will cross ACC paths with Sundra at Duke. A fifth, power forward Patrick Ngongba, has a final wish list of Connecticut, Duke, Indiana, Kansas and Kansas State.

Farello saw during Sundra’s sophomore year that he had the ability to do what he did Thursday — commit to play high-major college basketball.

“He was able to connect all the dots with his complete game,” Farello said. “He went into his junior year and took that next step of understanding who he is and how he can impact a game. The progression has been there, and it will continue.”

Last month, Sundra was part of a Team Takeover AAU team that won Peach Jam.

Sundra is considered a four-star prospect (No. 92 overall) by ESPN, three stars (118 overall) by 247Sports and three stars (unranked) by rivals.com. He carried a final five wish list that also included Butler, Miami, Providence and Virginia Tech.

At one point during his recruiting process, Sundra had scholarship offers from as many as 17 schools. His recruitment was basically over after his Notre Dame visit. He committed before it ended, having cultivated a relationship with Shrewsberry and assistant coach Mike Farrelly from when the two were at Penn State.

“Mike did an amazing job connecting with Garrett and building a relationship with the family,” Farello said. “When they made the move over to Notre Dame, it was such a great fit relationship-wise.”

It was a relationship that Sundra couldn't see letting go of, at least, not for a few more years.

Coach Farrelly recruited me really hard all throughout the season and Coach Shrews is a phenomenal coach," Sundra said. "I really, really like that coaching staff."

Sundra is the second piece to Notre Dame’s 2024 recruiting class. In early May, the Irish added shooting guard Cole Certa from Bloomington, Illinois. Considered a four-star prospect (No. 90 overall) by 247Sports and three stars (unranked) by Rivals, Certa will play his senior season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Certa and Sundra will sign their national letters of intent In November. Their eventual additions will give Notre Dame 12 players — one shy of the NCAA maximum — for the 2024-25 college basketball season. Notre Dame currently carries 10 players on its roster for 2022-23, and all 10 have college eligibility remaining.

Seniors Tony Sanders and Matt Zona are eligible to return for fifth years under the bonus year of eligibility the NCAA awarded college players during COVID-19.

