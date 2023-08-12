Notre Dame men's basketball continues recruiting roll with addition of guard Sir Mohammed

SOUTH BEND − Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry continues to explore new places to find new faces.

The latest addition arrived Saturday night (a little later, OK, a lot later than scheduled) when high school senior-to-be swingman Nasir “Sir” Mohammed from Charlotte, North Carolina committed to Notre Dame. The 6-foot-6, 200-pound Mohammed will be the first North Carolina native to sign with Notre Dame out of high school in program history.

Former Irish guard Trey Wertz, like Mohammed, is a Charlotte native. Wertz played his first two years of college at Santa Clara before transferring to Notre Dame for his final three. His eligibility expired last season.

Mohammed’s commitment comes on the heels of Shrewsberry securing word just over 48 hours earlier from power forward Garrett Sundra, from Fairfax, Virginia. Considered a four-star prospect (No. 92 overall) by ESPN, three stars (118 overall) by 247Sports and three stars (unranked) by rivals.com, the 6-11 Sundra will be the first men’s basketball scholarship player from the Commonwealth to enroll at Notre Dame next summer.

A second team, all-state selection following his junior season, Mohammed averaged 13.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals in 24.0 minutes per game for a Myers Park High School team that finished 28-4 overall and 12-0 in conference play. He chose Notre Dame over a final five that included Marquette, Stanford, Virginia Tech and Oklahoma. He made an official campus visit in mid-July.

Mohammed was not immediately available for comment. He made his announcement Saturday night during the Boys Next Elite 24 all-star game sponsored by Under Armour. The game was played in Atlanta. Notre Dame has been an Under Armour school since 2013 and recently reupped with the company for 10 more seasons.

Mohammed was scheduled to make the announcement at 8 p.m. before the start of the boys' all-star game. It was pushed back because the exhibitions (a girls game was scheduled as well) were in a weather/rain delay. The games were scheduled to be played on an outdoor makeshift court/arena. The boys' game finally started at 9:30.

With no Mohammed announcement. Finally, four minutes before halftime, at 10:11 p.m. with the game stopped because of a wet floor, Mohammed revealed his college choice. It took 10 seconds.

On a prep squad that carries three Top 100 prospects, Mohammed ranked third in rebounds and blocks last season, second in assists and scoring and first in steals. He averaged 17 points a game as a sophomore, He’s projected by some analysts as a potential lead guard in college. Notre Dame’s current roster carries only one — freshman Markus Burton.

Considered a four-star recruit by the three major recruiting services — ESPN, Rivals and 247 Sports — Mohammed is ranked the No. 42 prospect in the country by 247Sports, No. 56 by Rivals and No. 71 by ESPN. On Friday, ESPN’s recruiting profile of Mohammed had him considering six schools. That list included Shrewsberry’s former school (Penn State), but not his current one (Notre Dame).

Mohammed made official visits to Marquette, Notre Dame, Stanford and Virginia Tech.

Mohammed is the son of former Kentucky center Nazr Mohammed, who played for eight NBA teams over 18 seasons before retiring in 2016. Mohammed is the first son of a former NBA player to commit to Notre Dame since … May.

Calvin Booth, the father of Irish freshman Carey Booth, who followed Shrewsberry from Penn State, is the general manager of the NBA champion Denver Nuggets. Nazr Mohammed is the general manager for the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League and a Thunder scout.

Mohammed and Sundra join a 2024 Irish recruiting class that also includes shooting guard Cole Certa from Bloomington, Illinois, who became the first high school junior to commit to Shrewsberry as the Notre Dame coach in early May. Certa is considered a four-star prospect (No. 90 overall) by 247Sports and three stars (unranked) by Rivals, He’ll play his senior season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Prior to Mohammed’s commitment, the Notre Dame recruiting class ranked 18th nationally by 247. With Mohammed, Notre Dame could be on the verge of a Top 10 recruiting class. In men’s basketball.

Certa, Mohammed and Sundra will sign their national letters of intent In November. Their additions give Notre Dame 13 scholarship players — the NCAA maximum — for the 2024-25 college basketball season. With Certa and Mohammed, next year’s roster includes eight guards.

Notre Dame currently carries 10 scholarship players for 2022-23. All 10 have college eligibility remaining. Seniors Tony Sanders and Matt Zona could return for fifth years under the bonus seasons the NCAA awarded all college players during COVID-19.

Notre Dame is still involved with 2024 point guards Trent Perry (Los Angeles; Harvard-Westlake) and Travis Perry (Eddyville, Kentucky; Lyon County).

