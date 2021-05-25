Kentucky beats Notre Dame softball twice to eliminate Irish from NCAA regional

ND Insider Staff Report

Kentucky beat Notre Dame, 7-0 and 4-0, in the Regional Round of the NCAA Women’s College World Series on Sunday in Lexington, Ky.

The loss eliminates the Irish from the tournament. Notre Dame finishes the season 33-15.

In the first contest on Sunday, Autumn Humes secured the win on the mound. Humes surrender three hits in the complete-game performance.

Starter Payton Tidd suffered the loss for Notre Dame after giving up three hits and four earned runs in the first inning.

Abby Sweet, Emma Clark and Alexis Holloway registered hits for the Irish.

Kentucky’s Grace Baalman picked up the win in Sunday’s second game. She only surrendered a single hit in 6 1/3 shutout innings.

Morgan Ryan took the complete-game loss. Ryan allowed seven hits and a pair of earned runs.

Sarah Genz, Leea Hanks and Quinn Biggio notched hits for the Irish.

Former Bremen star Erin Coffel went a combined 2-for-5 and drove in a run for the Wildcats on Sunday.