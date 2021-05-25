Season ends for Notre Dame men's lacrosse in overtime loss to Maryland

ND Insider Staff Report

The third-seeded unbeaten Maryland men’s team edged out a 14-13 overtime victory over sixth-seeded Notre Dame in the NCAA Division I Championship quarterfinals on Sunday afternoon in South Bend.

Maryland’s (14-0) win lands the Terps a spot in the semifinals against No. 2 Duke on Saturday. Notre Dame wraps up the season with an 8-4 record.

For the Irish on Sunday, Wheaton Jackoboice scored a team-high four goals. Eric Dobson, Will Yorke and Sean Leahey each added a pair of scores. Liam Entenmann registered 16 saves in goal.

Notre Dame got on the board first with a score by Jackoboice. The Terps responded with a pair of goals from Jared Bernhardt and Griffin Brown as well as a score from Bubba Fairman to take a 5-1 lead after one quarter of play.

Notre Dame opened the second quarter with five consecutive goals. Scores by Jackoboice, Yorke, Griffin Westlin and two goals by Leahey gave the Irish a 6-5 lead. Maryland’s Bernhardt added two more goals and Jackoboice netted his third score of the game to knot the contest, 7-7, at the break.

The Irish outscored Maryland 4-2 in the third quarter. Goals from David Lipka, Pat Kavanagh and two scores from Eric Dobson stretched Notre Dame’s lead to 11-9 heading into the final period.

Logan Wisnauskas, Kyle Long and Daniel Maltz gave Maryland a 4-2 advantage in the final quarter. Goals from Yorke and Jackoboice sent the game to overtime tied at 13.

39 seconds into sudden-death overtime, Maryland’s Anthony DeMaio netted the final goal. Maryland’s Bernhardt finished with a game-high five goals and Wisnauskas notched a hat trick.