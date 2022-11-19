Shorthanded tally starts Ohio State on its way to 5-2 victory over visiting Notre Dame

John Fineran

Tribune Correspondent

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Trailing by a goal with one of its own players sitting in the penalty box early in the second period, No. 13 Ohio State had visiting No. 20 Notre Dame just where it wanted it Friday night in the opening hockey game of a Big Ten series at Value City Arena.

The Buckeyes showed why they are the nation’s third-best penalty-kill team, holding the Fighting Irish scoreless on their five power-play attempts and scoring the game-tying goal on the third one – Ohio State’s nation-leading sixth of the season. That shorthanded score by Dominic Vidoli at 6:50 of the middle period was the first of four in a row for coach Steve Rohlik’s team, which scored three unanswered in the third period for a 5-2 victory over Notre Dame before 6,019 fans.

Tate Singleton scored the game-winning goal for Ohio State at 12:57 and the Buckeyes then added a power-play goal by Jake Wise at 14:13 against Irish goaltender Ryan Bischel. Patrick Guzzo’s empty-net goal at 18:04 sealed the victory and ended a three-game losing streak by Ohio State (8-4-1 overall, 4-3-0 Big Ten for 12 points).

Coach Jeff Jackson’s Fighting Irish (5-6-2, 2-4-1 Big Ten for 6 points) outshot the Buckeyes 32-26 from the start but managed only goals by right wings Trevor Janicke (19:16 of the first period) and Fin Williams (3:18 of the second). Ohio State’s 6-foot-4 sophomore goaltender Jakub Dobeš of the Czech Republic turned aside 30 other Irish shots on goal, nine more than Bischel.

Notre Dame came out flying in the first period, outshooting Ohio State 10-4 but needed Janicke’s goal to end the first period tied 1-1.

The Buckeyes scored on their first shot of the game when right wing Davis Burnside directed home a shot by defenseman Scooter Brickey at 4:18. Tate Singleton also got an assist. It was the only shot Ohio State managed to get on Bischel in the first 15:14 of the period as Notre Dame would eventually finish with seven blocked shots in the period.

Meanwhile, Dobeš was frustrating the Irish forwards before Trevor Janicke’s quick wrister from inside the faceoff circle to the goalie’s right beat him high to his stick side. The goal came after a beautiful cross-ice feed from defenseman Chase Blackmun with Jackson Pierson also receiving an assist.

Notre Dame went up 2-1 when Williams’ shot from along the boards near the goal line managed to find the net behind a screened Dobeš at 3:18. It was the first career goal for Williams, and it came off assists from linemates Tyler Carpenter and Hunter Strand.

But the game changed with Ohio State’s Tyler Duke off at 5:32 for slashing. Dobeš made a save on Ryder Rolston’s shot at 6:41 and the puck came to Singleton, who got it up ice to Vidoli for a shot which beat Bischel to tie the game at 6:50.

In the third period, Singleton, a senior left wing, would finish off his three-point night when he took a return pass from Burnside and beat Bischel at 12:57. Five seconds after the goal, Grant Silianoff, who scored the game-winning overtime goal for Notre Dame in last Saturday’s 3-2 victory over No. 3 Michigan, took a penalty for slashing on the ensuing faceoff.

Bischel made three saves on the resulting Buckeye power play before Mason Lohrei passed the puck to Jake Wise for goal at 14:13. With the Irish trailing 4-2, Jackson pulled Bischel at 16:53, but junior Patrick Guzzo scored into the vacated net at 18:04.

The teams conclude their two-game series Saturday afternoon at 5 p.m. The Irish then return home before departing Tuesday for a two-game trip to Boston where they will play No. 9 Boston University Wednesday and Boston College Friday around Thanksgiving.

OHIO STATE 5, NOTRE DAME 2

At Value City Arena in Schottenstein Center, Columbus, Ohio

Notre Dame 1-1-0—2

Ohio State 1-1-3—5

First Period—Scoring: 1. Ohio State, Davis Burnside 6 (Scooter Brickey, Tate Singleton) EV 4:18. 2. Notre Dame, Trevor Janicke 3 (Chase Blackmun, Jackson Pierson) EV 19:16. Penalties: Notre Dame 2-4, Ohio State 2-4.

Second Period—Scoring: 3. Notre Dame, Fin Williams 1 (Tyler Carpenter, Hunter Strand) EV 3:18. 4. Ohio State, Dominic Vidoli 2 (Tate Singleton) SH 6:50. Penalties (total): Notre Dame 2-4 (4-8), Ohio State 3-6 (5-10).

Third Period—Scoring: 5. Ohio State, Tate Singleton 2 (Davis Burnside) EV 12:57. 6. Ohio State, Jake Wise 6 (Mason Lohrei) PP 14:13. 7. Ohio State, Patrick Guzzo 5 (unassisted) EN 18:04. Penalties (total): Notre Dame 1-2 (5-10), Ohio State 1-2 (6-12).

Shots on goal: Notre Dame 32 (10-10-12), Ohio State 26 (4-10-12). Goalie saves: Notre Dame, Ryan Bischel 21 (3-9-9), Ohio State, Jakub Dobeš 30 (9-9-12).

Power-play opportunities: Notre Dame 0 of 5, Ohio State 1 of 4. Faceoffs won: Notre Dame 31 (12-10-9), Ohio State 33 (7-14-12). Blocked shots: Notre Dame 12 (7-2-3), Ohio State 5 (1-1-3).

Referees: Tony Czech and Barry Pochmara. Linesmen: Samuel Shikowsky and Pat Richardson. Attendance: 6,019 (18,809).

Records: Notre Dame 5-6-2 (2-4-1-1-0-0 Big Ten for 6 points); Ohio State 8-4-1 (4-3-0-0-0-0 Big Ten for 12 points).