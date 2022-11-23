College Hockey: What to know about Notre Dame's trip to Boston

Tribune Staff Report

Who: Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-6-2) vs. Boston University Terriers (7-4-0) and vs. Boston College Eagles (4-4-2)

When/Where: Wednesday 5 p.m. at Boston University’s Agganis Arena (7,200) in Boston and Friday 4 p.m. at Boston College’s Conte Forum (8,606) in Chestnut Hill.

Radio: WZOC-FM (94.3) and UND.com

TV/Streaming: Wednesday on ESPNU and Friday on ESPN+

Coaches: Notre Dame, Jeff Jackson (382-237-68 in 18th season at Notre Dame and 564-289-93 in 24thseason overall). … Boston University, Jay Pandolfo (7-4 in first season). … Boston College, Greg Brown (4-4-2 in first season).

Recaps: Notre Dame split Big Ten series at Ohio State, losing 5-2 Friday and winning 1-0 Saturday. … Boston University split Hockey East series with Northeastern, losing 2-0 Friday at home and winning 4-3 (OT) Saturday on the road. … Boston College won 3-2 Hockey East contest over UMass Lowell Nov. 15.

Rankings: Notre Dame No. 19 in USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine coaches’ poll and No. 19 in DCU/USCHO.com media poll. … Boston University No. 11 in both polls. … Boston College is receiving votes in each.

Rivalries: In series which began with 7-3 Boston University victory at Boston Arena on Dec. 29, 1970, Notre Dame leads 8-5-2 but Terriers won 4-1 in Hockey East contest at Agganis Arena on Feb. 25, 2017. … Boston College series began with 7-3 Eagles victory at McHugh Forum at Chestnut Hill, Mass. On Dec. 20, 1969, Boston College leads 23-21-3 but Notre Dame won 8-2 last Jan. 19 at Compton Family Ice Arena.

Notre Dame skaters earn split after Bischel shuts down Ohio State 1-0 with 37 saves

Road to the College Cup: Irish women's soccer advance to Elite Eight with 2-0 win over TCU

Scouting Fighting Irish: Junior right wing Ryder Rolston (4-6-10) and graduate center Chayse Primeau (3-7-10) lead the Irish in scoring followed by senior right wing Trevor Janicke (3-5-8) and graduate defenseman Nick Leivermann (4-4-8). … Senior Ryan Bischel is tied for second nationally with three shutouts after blanking Ohio State 1-0 Saturday with 37 saves to lower his goals-against average to 2.46 and improving his saves percentage to .929 (12th nationally). … NCAA team statistics (out of 60 teams): Scoring offense, 2.21 goals per game (46th); scoring defense, 2.79 goals per game (31st); scoring margin, -0.57 goals per game (39th); faceoff-win percentage, 0.501 (431-430) (35th); power-play percentage, 0.143 (7 of 49) (49th); power-play goals scored, 7 (42nd); penalty-kill percentage, 0.755 (40 of 53) 50th; shorthanded goals scored, 1 (23rd); penalty minutes per game, 13.50 (7th).

Scouting Terriers: Senior right wing Matt Brown (6-8-14) leads Boston University in scoring followed by freshman center Ryan Greene (6-6-12) and freshman defenseman Lane Hutson (4-8-12). … Junior goaltender Drew Commesso has a 5-2-0 record, 2.47 goals-against average and .913 saves percentage.

… NCAA team statistics (out of 60 teams): Scoring offense, 3.64 goals per game (10th); scoring defense, 2.73 goals per game (28th); scoring margin, 0.91 goals per game (17th); faceoff-win percentage, 0.504 (319-314) (33rd); power-play percentage, 0.204 (11 of 54) (30th); power-play goals scored, 11 (19th); penalty-kill percentage, 0.792 (38 of 48) (37th); shorthanded goals scored, 0; penalty minutes per game, 12.91 (10th).

Scouting Eagles: Boston College is 2-0-1 in its last three games. … Junior right wing Colby Ambrosio (5-4-9), freshman center Cutter Gauthier (6-3-9) and freshman Lukas Gustafsson (1-8-9) pace the Eagles in scoring. … Graduate goaltender Mitch Benson has 4-4-2 record, 2.91 goals-against average and .901 saves percentage with one shutout. … Irish will be facing a familiar face in grad-transfer center Cam Burke, who totaled 15 goals, 15 assists and 30 points in 120 games for Notre Dame from 2018-22.

… NCAA team statistics (out of 60 teams): Scoring offense, 2.60 goals per game (36th); scoring defense, 3.00 goals per game (37th); scoring margin, -0.40 goals per game (37th); faceoff-win percentage, 0.522 (301-276) (16th); power-play percentage, 0.233 (10 of 43) (17th); power-play goals scored, 10 (25th); penalty-kill percentage, 0.833 (30 of 36) (17th); shorthanded goals scored, 0; penalty minutes per game, 12.70 (11th).

Quoting Jeff Jackson: (Last weekend) “We actually played better Friday night than Saturday, but we shot ourselves in the foot again with penalties and unfortunate turnovers. Saturday night, I thought we played determined, but we gave up too much, especially in the later stages of the game. I thought we were on our heels too much and we relied on Ryan too much.”

(Boston University and Boston College) “I did watch a little of the BU series when they played at Michigan (losing 9-2 Oct. 14 before winning 3-2 Oct. 15). Both teams are highly skilled and have good speed. BU has had a little faster start than BC, but BC has been coming on recently. They probably will be similar games – high skill, high speed. It’s going to be like playing Michigan back-to-back. They both play high-tempo, transition games. We have to manage the puck, possess the puck to minimize that.”