Notre Dame suffers another first-night loss as Wisconsin wins 2-0

John Fineran

Tribune Correspondent

MADISON, Wis. — No. 18 Notre Dame’s offensive struggles continued in the first Big Ten hockey game of 2023 against cellar-dweller Wisconsin.

Coach Jeff Jackson’s Fighting Irish once against started slowly against Tony Granato’s Badgers and waited until the third period to finally get untracked. But by then senior goalie Jared Moe had their number, and he finished with 27 saves as Wisconsin scored a 2-0 victory before 7,256 fans at the Kohl Center.

Notre Dame fell to 3-8 in the first games of series this season, and it was a lack of offense in the first two periods that once again spelled doom for the Irish (9-10-2 overall, 4-6-1 Big Ten for 12 points). The Irish didn’t have a shot on goal for 10 minutes in the first period as Wisconsin finished with a 16-7 edge during a scoreless frame.

The Badgers (9-12-0, 2-9-0 Big Ten for 6 points) then outshot the Irish 12-8 in the second period while getting goals from defensemen Tyson Jugnauth (at 14:06) and Corson Ceulemans (at 18:51) against Irish goaltender Ryan Bischel, who would finish with 35 saves.

Notre Dame finished the game with a 12-9 edge in shots in the third period against Moe but couldn’t find the back of the net. Jackson pulled Bischel at 17:33 of the final period, but freshman center Fin Williams took a tripping penalty 68 seconds later in the Wisconsin end with the Irish skating with six attackers.

Notre Dame, which has a 6-2-2 record in second games this season, hopes to avoid a Wisconsin sweep Saturday night when the two teams conclude their series at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

Hoping for a quick start, the Irish got one as they outshot the Badgers 4-1 thanks to an early power play. But Wisconsin killed off Ceulemans’ interference penalty at 1:17 and then proceeded to outshoot the Irish 13-0 over the next 10 minutes before Moe stopped a shot by Irish grad center Jackson Pierson at 12:09.

At one point in the second period, Wisconsin had doubled Notre Dame in shots 24-12 but the game remained scoreless. Moe’s best save came at 2:09 when he denied Grant Silianoff’s shorthanded breakaway.

Then at 12:11, Notre Dame defenseman Drew Bavaro was penalized for a cross check. On the resulting penalty-kill, Irish forward Landon Slaggert lost his glove and stick in the faceoff circle following a collision with a Wisconsin skater. Slaggert managed to get to his glove and turned back to defend without his stick. The puck ended up at the point where defenseman Jugnauth blasted a shot past the charging Slaggert and a partially screened Bischel at 14:06 for a 1-0 Wisconsin lead.

The Badgers then got a gift at 18:51 when Ceulemans carried the puck into the Notre Dame zone. After putting on his brakes, the Wisconsin defenseman sent an off-speed shot toward Bischel that fooled the Irish goalie for an unassisted goal and a 2-0 lead which the Badgers took to the locker room.

In the third period, Notre Dame center Hunter Strand’s shot was stopped by Moe and the Wisconsin goalie then denied right wing Ryder Rolston’s rebound try at 2:18. Moe then stopped another Pierson shot and the resulting rebound effort by Trevor Janicke at 5:53.

The Wisconsin goalie then made four more saves over the next eight-plus minutes to keep Notre Dame scoreless. Finally, when Moe denied Irish freshman left wing Justin Janicke on a close-in try at 14:41, Notre Dame’s frustrations became evident as Janicke threw up his arms in disgust behind the Wisconsin goal line.

WISCONSIN 2, NOTRE DAME 0

At Kohl Center, Madison, Wis.

Notre Dame 0-0-0—0

Wisconsin 0-2-0—2

First Period—Scoring: None. Penalties: Notre Dame 0-0, Wisconsin 1-2.

Second Period—Scoring: 1. Wisconsin, Tyson Jugnauth 2 (Cruz Lucius, Mathieu De St. Phalle) PP 14:06. 2. Wisconsin, Corson Ceulemans 6 (unassisted) EV 18:51. Penalties (total): Notre Dame 2-4 (2-4), Wisconsin 1-2 (2-4).

Third Period—Scoring: None. Penalties (total): Notre Dame 1-2 (3-6), Wisconsin 0-0 (2-4).

Shots on goal: Notre Dame 27 (7-8-12), Wisconsin 37 (16-12-9). Goalie saves: Notre Dame, Ryan Bischel 35 (16-10-9), Wisconsin, Jared Moe 27 (7-8-12).

Power-play opportunities: Notre Dame 0 of 2, Wisconsin 1 of 3. Faceoffs won: Notre Dame 29 (12-6-11), Wisconsin 26 (8-8-10). Blocked shots: Notre Dame 18 (7-9-2), Wisconsin 21 (8-7-6).

Referees: Andrew Bruggeman and Kenny Anderson. Linesmen: Dan Cohen and Mike Daltrey. Attendance: 7,256 (15,359). Records: Notre Dame 9-10-2, 4-6-1 Big Ten for 12 points; Wisconsin 9-12-0, 2-9-0 Big Ten for 6 points.