Notre Dame hockey swept by Michigan State, falls behind in Big Ten standings

EAST LANSING, Mich. — For too long, the Notre Dame hockey team had to chase Saturday's 3-2 loss to No. 17 Michigan State from behind. Because of it, the Irish are heading in the wrong direction when it comes to postseason play.

Notre Dame, ranked No 20, battled itself back from two one-goal defecits at Munn Ice Arena, but couldn't stop No. 17 Michigan State from finding the game-winner when David Gucciardi gave the Spartans the lead on a powerplay goal with 16 minutes left in the third period.

"I thought we played better tonight than last night (a 3-0 Spartan win)," Notre Dame head coach Jeff Jackson said. "But you aren't going to win if you don't score more than a couple of goals in a weekend. Just need to find a way to score more goals."

In six periods in East Lansing, Notre Dame managed just two goals — Landon Slaggert's fourth of the year to tie the game at 1 in the first period and Chayse Primeau's powerplay goal late in the second to tie the game at 2.

And it was the Spartans (15-13-2, 9-9-2 Big Ten) that collected all six points in the series, moving up to third place (before other Saturday conference games were played) with 30 points, while the Irish (13-14-3, 8-10-3 Big Ten) remained at 26 and in sixth place with four games left in the regular season.

"From here on out, every game has the same importance as this weekend," Jackson said. "This time of the year every game matters, so we just have to get back to work on Monday."

The Irish return to Compton Family Ice Arena next weekend for their final home series of the season against No. 7 Ohio State, where special teams will surely be a major emphasis.

Notre Dame allowed three powerplay goals over the weekend's two games, including two on Saturday (MSU's first goal from Karsen Dowart midway through the first period and Guciardi's game-winner). The Spartans' second goal came from Nicolas Muller, giving the home team a 2-1 lead late in the second period.

"Just foolish penalties," Jackson said. "We took a penalty on four-on-four. Took one for grasping the puck. I don't know. It is just frustrating."

For the Irish, that was the best way to categorize the weekend — frustrating.

A chance to separate themselves in the Big Ten, instead falling further from hosting a conference tournament series, and inch closer to a potential NCAA Tournament bid slipped through their fingers.

Notre Dame began Saturday at No. 15 in the PairWise rankings, which plays a major role in determining the 16-team field for the NCAA Tournament.

And Jackson knows his team is running out of time.

"Pressure can't dictate how we play," Jackson said. "We can't worry about what is ahead of us. We have to worry about what is in front of us."

Notre Dame 1 1 0 — 2 Michigan State 2 0 1 — 3

First Period—Scoring: 1. Michigan State, Karsen Dorwart 9 (Matt Basgall, Daniel Russell) PP (4-3) 11:42, 2. Notre Dame Landon Slaggert 4 (Chayse Primeau, Zach Plucinski) 13:14, 3. Michigan State, Nicolas Muller 5 (Jeremy Davidson, Erik Middendorf) 18:18 Penalties: Notre Dame (2-4), Michigan State (1-2)

Second Period—Scoring: 4. Notre Dame, Chayse Primeau 8 (Justin Janicke, Chase Blackmun) PP 17:45, Penalties (total): Notre Dame 0-0 (2-4), Michigan State 2-7 (3-9)

Third Period—Scoring: 5. Michigan State, David Gucciardi 3 (Jeremy Davidson, Erik Middendorf) PP 4:00, Penalties (total): Notre Dame 2-4 (4-8), Michigan State 0-0 (3-9)

Shots on goal: Notre Dame 35 (13-14-8-0), Michigan State 28 (6-13-9-0).

Goalie saves: Notre Dame, Ryan Bischel 25 (4-13-8--0), Michigan State, Dylan St. Cyr 33 (12-13-8-0).

Power-play opportunities: Notre Dame 1 of 3, Michigan State 2 of 3.

Faceoffs won: Notre Dame 40 (13-14-13-0), Michigan State 26 (9-3-14-0).

Referees: Brett DesRosiers and Kenny Anderson. Linesmen: Bill Hancock and Nick Huff Attendance: 0,000 (6,555). Records: Notre Dame 13-14-3 overall, 8-10-3 Big Ten for 26 points; Michigan State 15-13-2 overall, 9-9-2 Big Ten for 30 points).