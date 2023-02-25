Bischel big again in shootout win as ND earns two points after tie at No. 4 Michigan

John Fineran

Tribune Correspondent

Just when you thought Notre Dame goaltender Ryan Bischel couldn’t play any better, the senior left the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines and 5,800 fans shaking their heads in disbelief Friday night at the sold-out Red Berenson Rink in the Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior from Medina, Minn., made 32 saves in the game — 12 in the third period and four in the five-minute overtime as the 19th-ranked Irish and Wolverines skated to a 3-3 tie. The 23-year-old Bischel then stopped three of Michigan’s top gunslingers — right wing Mackie Samoskevich, center Adam Fantilli and left wing Rutger McGroarty — during the shootout after captain and graduate defenseman Nick Leivermann beat Michigan goalie Erik Portillo to start it. The 1-0 win gave the Irish (14-14-5 overall, 9-10-4 Big Ten for 33 points) a two-point night.

Bischel, one of nine semifinalists for the prestigious Mike Richter Goaltender of the Year Award, entered the game leading the nation in saves with 1,015 and with the third-best saves percentage of .930. He was coming off another shootout victory by the Irish, stopping six Ohio State attempts after making 50 saves in regulation and overtime during a 2-2 tie Feb. 11 in the Compton Family Ice Arena.

Notre Dame skaters take positive vibes into regular-season series finale at No. 4 Michigan

Jack Swarbrick says Notre Dame football looking to add general manager, praises Freeman

Coach Jeff Jackson’s gutsy Irish, playing without three injured regulars in right wing Ryder Rolston, center Jackson Pierson and left wing Niko Jovanovic, battled toe-to-toe with coach Brandon Naurato’s high-scoring Wolverines (20-10-3 overall, 12-9-2 Big Ten for 37 points), who were missing sophomore All-America defenseman (and New Jersey Devils first-round draft choice) Luke Hughes.

Notre Dame even led 3-2 late in regulation on a goal at 6:08 of the third period by 26-year-old second-year graduate right wing Jack Adams, who has become a thorn in Michigan’s side the last two seasons with three goals and two assists in the teams’ last five meetings. Adams took a pass from Drew Bavaro (who had two assists on the night) and ripped a shot high over Portillo, who made 26 saves.

The teams were tied 2-2 after the first 20 minutes. Michigan took a 1-0 lead on a power play when T.J. Hughes skated the length of the ice through the Irish defense to beat Bischel at 4:18. But Notre Dame answered with a power-play goal of its own by senior left wing Jesse Lansdell at 7:01 and then junior right wing Landon Slaggert scored his fifth goal in the last six games at 7:58 before Michigan tied it on Brindley’s goal at 8:55.

After a scoreless second period and Adams’ goal, Fantilli, a freshman who leads the nation in scoring with 20 goals and 50 points, sent the game into overtime when he beat Bischel at 18:03 with Notre Dame captain Nick Leivermann in the penalty box on an interference call and Naurato having pulled Portillo for a sixth attacker.

Still, the Irish almost won it in regulation but left wing Grant Silianoff’s shot to beat Portillo did. But the puck went off the pipe — Notre Dame’s fifth clang of the game — to send the game into overtime during which Michigan outshot the Irish 4-2.

Bischel stopped Fantilli (at 2:21) and freshman right wing Gavin Brindley (at 2:51), both of whom are expected to be first-round NHL picks this summer, and he would later stop McGroarty at 2:56 and Ethan Edwards at 3:06. In the fourth minute, Fantilli led a 2-on-0 break but Bischel again stood tall, and Michigan failed to get a shot off before Notre Dame defenseman Chase Blackmun crashed into the net at 4:17.

After Leivermann gave the Irish a 1-0 lead in the shootout, Bischel stopped Samoskevich, a first-round NHL pick by Florida, with his right pad. Then after Portillo denied Irish shooter Hunter Strand, Bischel made a pretty glove save on Fantilli. Chase Blackmun, whose shootout goal beat the Buckeyes, then was denied by a sprawling Portillo. But McGroarty, a first-round pick by Winnipeg, tried to go five-hole on Bischel but was denied, setting off an Irish celebration.

The two teams conclude the Big Ten regular season tonight at 8 with four points separating second-place Michigan (37 points) from sixth-place Notre Dame (33) with Ohio State (36), Penn State (34) and idle Michigan State (34) in between.

NOTRE DAME 3, MICHIGAN 3 (OT) (Notre Dame wins shootout 1-0)

At Red Berenson Rink in Yost Ice Arena, Ann Arbor, Mich.

Notre Dame 2 0 1 0 —3 Michigan 2 0 1 0 —3

First Period—Scoring: 1. Michigan, T.J. Hughes 12 (unassisted) PP 4:18. 2. Notre Dame, Jesse Lansdell 6 (Drew Bavaro, Fin Williams) PP 7:01. 3. Notre Dame, Landon Slaggert 7 (Chayse Primeau) EV 7:58. 4. Michigan, Gavin Brindley 10 (Jackson Hallum, Frank Nazar III) EV 8:55. Penalties: Notre Dame 1-2, Michigan 1-2.

Second Period—Scoring: None. Penalties (total): Notre Dame 2-4 (3-6), Michigan 1-2 (2-4).

Third Period—Scoring: 5. Notre Dame, Jack Adams 6 (Drew Bavaro, Jesse Lansdell) PP 6:08. 6. Michigan, Adam Fantilli 20 (Gavin Brindley, Mackie Samoskevich) PP, EA 18:03. Penalties (total): Notre Dame 1-2 (4-8), Michigan 1-2 (3-6).

Overtime—Scoring: None. Penalties (total): Notre Dame 0-0 (4-8), Michigan 0-0 (3-6).

Shootout—1. Notre Dame, Nick Leivermann, goal; 2. Michigan, Mackie Samoskevich, save Ryan Bischel; 3. Notre Dame, Hunter Strand, save Erik Portillo; 4. Michigan, Adam Fantilli, save Bischel; 5. Notre Dame, Chase Blackmun, save Portillo; 6. Michigan, Rutger McGroarty, save Bischel.

Power-play opportunities: Notre Dame 2 of 3, Michigan 2 of 4.

Shots on goal: Notre Dame 29 (10-11-6-2), Michigan 35 (10-8-13-4). Goalie saves: Notre Dame, Ryan Bischel 32 (8-8-12-4), Michigan, Erik Portillo 26 (8-11-5-2). Faceoffs won: Notre Dame 28 (11-7-9-1), Michigan 43 (13-12-15-3). Blocked shots: Notre Dame 16 (5-3-5-3), Michigan 9 (1-4-4-0).

Referees: Andrew Bruggeman and Barry Pochmara. Linesmen: Nicholas Bet and Jake Davis. Attendance: 5,800 (5,800). Records: Notre Dame 14-14-5 overall, 9-10-4 Big Ten for 33 points; Michigan 20-10-3 overall, 12-9-2 Big Ten for 37 points.

BIG TEN

Friday’s results: Notre Dame 3, Michigan 3 (OT) (Notre Dame wins shootout 1-0); Penn State 6, Wisconsin 1; Minnesota 4, Ohio State 0

Standings: 1. Minnesota 18-4-1, 54 points (24-8-1 overall); 2. Michigan 12-9-2, 37 points (20-10-3 overall); 3. Ohio State 11-10-2, 36 points (18-12-3 overall); 4T. Michigan State 10-12-2, 34 points (16-16-2 overall); 4T. Penn State 10-12-1, 34 points (20-12-1 overall); 6. Notre Dame 9-10-4, 33 points (14-14-5 overall); 7. Wisconsin 5-18-0, 15 points (12-21-0 overall).

Saturday: Notre Dame at Michigan, 8 p.m.; Wisconsin at Penn State, 5 p.m.; Ohio State at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.