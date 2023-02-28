Irish roundup: LAX teams pick up big weekend wins as baseball claims first series triumph

Here is a look at Notre Dame spring sports from this past weekend's action:

Notre Dame Baseball wins series at UNC-Greensboro

Notre Dame (3-3) picked up its first series victory of the season, taking two of three games at UNC-Greensboro, winning 6-5 Friday, losing 12-0 Saturday and winning Sunday's rubber match 7-4.

In Friday's game, Danny Neri's two-run homer in the ninth gave the Irish enough cushion to pick up the victory. Jack Findlay picked up the win, pitching 3 1/3 innings in relief, allowing three hits, one run and five strikeouts.

The Irish managed just three hits in Saturday's loss, allowing runs in seven of eight innings.

A four-run fourth inning broke Sunday's game open for Notre Dame. Neri picked up two RBI, while Matt Bedford pitched three scoreless innings in relief, striking out four.

The Irish return to the diamond on Friday to begin a three-game series at UAB.

Notre Dame lacrosse women open ACC play with win over Clemson

No. 14 Notre Dame (3-1) outscored Clemson 5-1 in the fourth quarter to complete a 12-9 comeback victory and start 1-0 in ACC play.

Kasey Choma and Jackie Wolak each scored three goals, while Kelly Denes added two in the win.

The Irish return to the field on Saturday at No. 10 Duke.

Notre Dame softball goes undefeated in Florida

The Irish (10-4) ended their three-game losing streak by going 5-0 at The Spring Games in Madeira Beach, Fla. this past weekend.

After its first Friday game against Oakland was cancelled, Notre Dame rallied for a 8-7 win against UT-Martin, scoring seven runs after the fourth inning. Lexi Orozco belted three-run home run in the fifth to tie the game at 7 and Leea Hanks's RBI single in the sixth held up as the game winner.

The Irish completed two shutouts on Saturday, beating FIU 4-0 and Siena 2-0. Carlli Kloss, Payton Tidd (who also pitched 6-plus shutout innings) and Orozco each drove in runs in the morning win, while Shannon Becker tossed a complete-game shutout in the afternoon, striking out seven.

Notre Dame beat FIU again on Sunday, 4-3, then finished the weekend with a 7-4 win over Dartmouth. Jane Kronenberg's two-run homer in the fifth, followed by two runs in the sixth helped the Irish beat the Golden Panthers.

Karina Gaskins, Tidd and Kloss each picked up two RBI in the win over Dartmouth.

The Irish return to the diamond on Friday to open ACC play at No. 14 Duke for a three-game series.

Notre Dame men's lacrosse stays pefect

No. 2 Notre Dame improved to 3-0 with a 15-8 road win against No. 15 Georgetown.

Eric Dobson, Chris Kavanaugh and Reilly Gray each finished with a hat-trick, while Quin McCahon added two goals.

The Irish return to the field Saturday for a home game against No. 9 Maryland.

Two more ACC titles for fencing teams

Both the men's and women's fencing teams claimed conference crowns at the ACC Fencing Championships this past weekend at Chestnut Hill, Mass.

The men have now won 26 conference titles while the women have 17.

The women rolled to wins over Boston College 24-3, North Carolina 20-7 and Duke 19-8. Nicole Pustilnik claimed the individual foil title and was named the conference MVP.

The men also swept the weekend, beating Duke 18-9, Boston College 21-6 and North Carolina 22-5. Sabre champ Luke Linder was named MVP.

The Irish now turn their attention to the NCAA Tournament and will compete in the Midwest Regional March 11 at Northwestern in Evanston, Ill. The NCAA Championships will be March 23-26 at Duke in Durham, N.C. Notre Dame is the two-time defending NCAA champion, bringing its total to eight.