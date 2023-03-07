Irish roundup: Lacrosse teams continue to roll; baseball adds another series win

Here is a look at Notre Dame spring sports from this past weekend's action:

Notre Dame women's lacrosse wins third straight game

No. 13 Notre Dame improved to 2-0 in ACC with a dominant 14-6 road win at No. 11 Duke last weekend.

Madison Ahern scored six goals, while Jackie Wolak added four and Kasey Choma and Mary Kelly Doherty both had two. Wolak tied her career high in goals in the win.

The Irish (4-1, 2-0 ACC) continue league play on Saturday at Syracuse.

Notre Dame softball drops series at Duke

Notre Dame softball opened ACC play this past weekend, dropping two of three to No. 12 Duke. The Irish won Friday's series opener, 5-4, then dropped Saturday's (6-2) and Sunday's (4-3) games

A three-run third and insurance runs in the fourth and fifth innings led to Friday's win. Karina Gaskins and Lexi Orozco each had two RBI, while Payton Tidd pitched six innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out six.

Gaskins and Joley Mitchell had RBI in Saturday's loss, as Duke scored five runs in the first three innings, while Mitchell added three RBI in Sunday's loss, as Duke's three-run bottom of the seventh, spoiled the Irish weekend.

Notre Dame (11-6, 1-2 ACC) continue league play next weekend with a three-game set at NC State from March 10-13.

Men's lacrosse wins epic triple-OT game at Maryland

No. 2 Notre Dame remained perfect, beating No. 4 Maryland 13-12, thanks to a Pat Kavanaugh goal in triple overtime.

Chris Kavanaugh finished with a hat trick, while Quinn McCahon, Jack Simmons and Brian Tevlin each scored two goals. The win snapped Maryland's 20-game home winning streak, and pushed the Irish current win streak to 10, dating back to last regular season.

Notre Dame (4-0) next hosts No. 9 Ohio State on March. 11

Notre Dame baseball take two in Birmingham

The Irish took two of three against UAB last weekend, beating the Blazers 7-2 on Friday, 7-3 on Saturday and falling 5-2 on Sunday.

In Friday's game, Notre Dame scored five runs in the first three innings, as Jackson Dennies (3) and Jack Findlay (4) combined for seven innings of scoreless baseball. Brooks Coetzee, Carter Putz and Danny Neri each recorded two RBI in the win.

A six-run sixth inning in Saturday's game gave Notre Dame a 7-3 lead, which was enough to get the win. Estevan Moreno picked up three RBI, Nick Juaire added two and Sammy Cooper struck out two in three scoreless innings of relief.

Neri and Moreno each picked up an RBI in Sunday's loss, as UAB's two-run third and fifth innings helped it avoid the weekend sweep.

The Irish (5-4) open ACC play next week at Georgia Tech with a three-game set from March 10-12.