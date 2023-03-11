Notre Dame's Jadin O'Brien wins NCAA Indoor national title in pentathlon

Tribune Staff Report

Notre Dame sophomore Jadin O'Brien of Pewaukee, Wis. opened the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championship late Friday night by winning the title in the pentathlon at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, N.M.

O'Brien finished the day with 4,512 points. She started the competition by finishing third in the 60-meter hurdles, then hit a personal best in the high jump at 1.72m (5 feet, 7 3/4 inches). She posted another personal best in the shot put of 13.85m (45 feet-4 inches).

With two events left, she had a long jump of 6.09m (19 feet-11 3/4 inches) for sixth place and tallying 3,597 points. She entered the 800 needing to run at least 2:14.31 to secure the national title with 930 more points and she hit 2:13.40 to finish with 4,512.

The Irish were also represented in the women’s distance medley relay with a team of Katie Thronson, Eve Balseiro, Katie Ryan and Olivia Markezich. The team took third place and secured All-American honors with a time of 10:59.46.