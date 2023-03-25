No. 1 Notre Dame falls to No. 3 Virginia in ACC men's lacrosse opener

Tribune Staff Report

Top-ranked Notre Dame men's lacrosse fell to No. 3-ranked Virginia Saturday in front of a standing-room only crowd at Notre Dame's Arlotta Stadium.

The loss opened up Atlantic Coast Conference play for the Irish, who are now 6-1 overall.

Notre Dame's Chris Kavanagh scored the game's opening goal before the Cavaliers scored five straight in the final 10 minutes of the first frame for a 5-1 lead.

Jose Boyer and Ben Ramsey had goals for the Irish in the second quarter to answer a pair of Virginia goals for a 7-3 score before ND cut lead to 7-5 at halftime from scores by Pat Kavanagh and Jake Taylor in the final two minutes of the second frame.

The Irish tied the score at 7-7 in the third period off goals from Chris and Pat Kavanagh.

But Virginia went on a 4-0 run to take control at 11-7. The two teams traded goals to head into the final frame with Virginia leading 13-9.

The Cavaliers scored the first two goals of the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

Pat Kavanagh, Chris Kavanagh and Jake Taylor each had two goals for the Irish while Pat Kavanagh and and Brian Tevlin each had two assists.

For Virginia, Xander Dickson had six goals. The Cavaliers are 7-1 and 1-0 in the ACC.