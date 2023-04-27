Pod of Gold podcast: Talking Notre Dame football, Tyler Buchner to Alabama and the NFL Draft

Tyler Buchner is gone to Alabama, but the South Bend Tribune/NDInsider.com "Pod of Gold" podcast is back!

Notre Dame beat writers Mike Berardino and Tom Noie, along with WNDU-TV sports director Matt Loch, unpack Saturday's soggy Blue-Gold Game, address Buchner's defection to the Crimson Tide, break down Notre Dame players in the NFL Draft and even talk a little Irish basketball and baseball.

Transfer Portal:Notre Dame Football's loss is Alabama's gain as QB Tyler Buchner commits to Crimson Tide

The lineup

0:25 - Former Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner headed to Alabama and what are ND's options to backup Sam Hartman

6:20 - Other Notre Dame players in the transfer portal

12:55 - How is the portal changing college football

17:50 - Blue-Gold Game recap

21:40 - How many Notre Dame players will be picked in the 2023 NFL Draft

28:15 - How is Micah Shrewsberry's ND men's basketball staff and roster shaping up?

33:10 - Florida State baseball coach Link Jarrett returns to South Bend to face his former Irish squad

The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here.

