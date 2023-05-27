Notre Dame lacrosse headed to national championship game after OT win over Virginia

Jon Marks

Special to the Tribune

PHILADELPHIA — The cause seemed all but lost for Notre Dame, two goals down with less than three minutes remaining against a Virginia team that had already beaten them twice.

Except that no one told them that. “That’s kind of why you play in big games,” said Brian Tevlin, moments after his overtime goal capped a dramatic rally to win it for the Irish, 13-12, and send them into Monday’s NCAA championship game against Duke, “I don’t think we lost faith for a second.

“There was a lot of trust all over the field.”

That trust was justified when Tevlin connected just moments after Jake Taylor had scored with 32 seconds left to force overtime to the delight of the Irish faithful sitting on those green seats in the home of the NFC Champion Eagles here at Lincoln Financial Field. It capped a three-goals in 2:06 flurry—Chris Kavanagh and Eric Dobson scoring the first two—wrapped around a late Virginia goal that would’ve otherwise sealed their fate.

Instead, Kevin Corrigan is headed back to the championship game for the first time since falling to Duke in 2014. “Our guys just made plays when we needed them to make plays,” said Corrigan, who’ll be looking for his first ring after 35 years in South Bend. “Anytime you get to this point in the season it’s special.

“Duke’s an outstanding team. Obviously they had the same battle we did today (also needing to go overtime to beat Penn State, 16-15, in the opener). It’s going to be a great matchup, because we know each other well.

“This will be the sixth time we’ve played them in the last three years. So we’re pretty familiar with Duke, as are they with us.

So he’ll try to underplay ND’s 17-12 win over the Blue Devils six weeks ago, just as he didn’t want to dwell on the fact Virginia had handed the Irish their only losses of the season.

First, he’ll probably let them come back down to earth after the way they pulled this one out. “It’s kind of a dream, still,” admitted Dobson, who scored four goals and had an assist, while Taylor, Pat Kavanagh and Jack Simmons chipped in with two apiece.

“We just started clicking, which happens in sports. We did a really good job to play to the challenge and trusted each other.”

“I’m proud of how calm we were and how much belief we had in ourselves,” added Tevlin. “Obviously it’s not a situation we wanted to be in.

“But we continued to focus and do our stuff which has worked all year.”

As a result they’re one game from reaching the summit. “I’m just excited for it,” gushed Tevlin. It’s been a long season, but this another chance to play with your brothers.”

More important, a chance to do something none of them have ever done: win it all,