Notre Dame beats Duke, 13-9, to win men's NCAA lacrosse national championship

The Notre Dame men's lacrosse beat No. 1 Duke, 13-9, for its first NCAA national championship in program history at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia Monday.

After leading 6-1 at halftime, the Irish held off the Blue Devils' furious second half scoring blitz.

Chris Kavanagh, Eric Dobson, JakeTaylor, Quinn McMahon, Jeffery Ricciardelli and Brian Tevlin each had two goals for an Irish even attack.

How Notre Dame got here

Semifinal: No. 3 Notre Dame defeated No. 2 Virginia, 13-12 in overtime as Eric Dobson scored four goals for the Irish. Quarterfinal: ND defeated No. 6 Johns Hopkins, 12-9 as Jake Taylor and Chris Kavanaugh. First round: ND defeated Utah, 20-7 with five goals from Taylor.

How Duke got here

Semifinal: No. 1 Duke defeated No. 5 Penn State, 16-15 in overtime. Quarterfinal: Duke defeated Michigan, 15-8. First round: Duke defeated Delaware, 12-11.

Last meeting between Duke and Notre Dame

No. 2 Notre Dame beat the No. 1 Blue Devils, 17-12, April 8 at Arlotta Stadium in South Bend in front of a capacity crowd of 5,000 fans.

Chris Kavanaugh tied a career high with five goals while his brother, Pat, scored three times and dished out five assists.

Series and NCAA championship history

Saturday will mark the 31st meeting between the two ACC programs with the Blue Devils holding a 16-14 advantage.

This is the third time Duke and Notre Dame will play each other in the NCAA finals. The Blue Devils beat Notre Dame in 2014 and 2010, 11-9 and 6-5 (ot), respectively.

Those are the only other times the Irish have advanced to the NCAA championship. Duke also won the NCAA title in 2013, 16-10 over Syracuse.