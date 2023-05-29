Home alone: Notre Dame baseball fails to make NCAA Tournament field

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame baseball won’t get an NCAA Tournament reprieve.

Unable to reverse a May regression that saw the Irish drop four straight games and five out of six, first-year coach Shawn Stiffler’s team was left out of the field of 64 that was announced Monday afternoon.

“The season is almost like a baseball game,” Stiffler said after Friday’s ACC Tournament loss to top-ranked Wake Forest in Durham, N.C. “Everyone thinks you lose the game in the ninth. You don’t lose the season in the last game. You have opportunities and you build the momentum.”

Coming off just the third College World Series appearance in program history, Notre Dame was trying to reach the NCAA Tournament for a third straight season. Instead, the Irish (30-24 overall, 15-17 in the Atlantic Coast Conference) continued a trend that dates to a run of eight straight bids from 1999-2006.

Against Power Five competition, Notre Dame dropped seven of its last eight outings. A brief 0-2 stay at the ACC Tournament ended Friday with a 7-5 loss to top-ranked Wake Forest, leaving the Irish No. 54 in RPI as of Monday morning.

The Demon Decans are the tournament's overall No. 1 seed.

A weak nonconference slate left the Irish with the 50th-toughest schedule overall, and their 16-21 record against Top 100 RPI teams failed to sway the selection committee. Surprise tournament championships on Sunday for unranked Tulane (American Athletic) and Charlotte (Conference USA) dealt late setbacks to Notre Dame’s NCAA Tournament scenario.

After rallying past N.C. State for a 9-7 home win on May 4, Notre Dame was 26-17 overall and 14-11 in the conference. Aside from a three-game home sweep of Akron (No. 242 in the RPI), the Irish struggled down the stretch.

Stiffler, who led Virginia Commonwealth to the NCAA Tournament in his final two seasons, was unable to extend his personal streak of postseason appearances to three after replacing Link Jarrett (now at Florida State) in South Bend last July.

