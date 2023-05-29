They did it! Notre Dame men's lacrosse wins program's first national title against Duke

Jon Marks

Special to the Tribune

PHILADELPHIA — Kevin Corrigan had has been waiting for this moment his entire life. He’d come close so many times before, only to fall short.

So, when all the time trickled away from No. 3 Notre Dame's 13-9 NCAA lacrosse final win over No. 1 Duke to give the program its first national championship, the 35-year veteran wasn't quite sure how to react.

“I’ve been playing and coaching college lacrosse 40 years,” Corrigan said after the Irish surged to a 6-1 halftime lead, watched Duke storm back in the third quarter to tie it, before taking command down the stretch. “I lost in a championship game when I was playing at Virginia — in overtime.

“Losing in overtime as a player … losing as a coach in the championship game, you get so close. I don't know how I'm supposed to feel right now. I don't feel this crazy euphoria as much as just this contentment of being able to watch those guys celebrate on that field in this last game.”

Having been through the wars so many times, he knew better than to assume this one was in the bag even after Notre Dame responded to a quick Blue Devil goal by scoring six unanswered goals. Even while goalkeeper Liam Entenmann, voted the Tournament MVP, kept Duke off the board into intermission he knew there was still work to be done.

“I told the guys, look, they're going to come back,” said Corrigan, who had six players — Brian Tevlin, Eric Dobson, Chris Kavanagh, Jake Taylor, Jeffery Ricciardelli and Quinn McCahon — score two goals apiece, while Jack Simmons added one. “They're going to make some plays and we're going to have to weather that emotionally and everything else.

“I didn't think they were going to score six that way and get back in the game that way, that quickly. But lacrosse is a momentum game. It always has been.

“I didn't want our guys to be freaked out by that. That's a proud program that I knew had a lot of lacrosse left in them, so it wasn't a shock.”

If there was any shock, after Duke finally tied the game, 7-7 when Charles Balsamo’s shot caromed off a Notre Dame defender into the net with 1:01 left in the third, it didn’t last long, Notre Dame responded with goals by Tevlin and Kavanagh 27 seconds apart — the latter just beating the third quarter horn — to take a 9-7 lead into the fourth. Once Dobson made it 10-7 with 10:50 remaining Duke never got any closer than two the rest of the way.

“That was huge,” said Corrigan of that key late third quarter response. “You're just taking blow after blow all through the quarter, and then to come back and get two and stretch it back out a little bit at the end of the quarter was absolutely huge.

“At the same time, we felt like we kind of contributed a little bit by not making some simple plays and almost trying to make better plays than we needed to make.”

Having regained the lead, this time the Irish weren’t about to let it get away. Before they knew the clock had reached zero and it was time to celebrate. While the Kavanagh family — Pat and his fellow teammate brother Chris and older brother Matt — posed for pictures wearing their new NCAA champion shirts, Entenmann talked about what this all means.

“It's an incredible feeling,” said Entenmann, who stopped 18 shots, seven in the fourth quarter alone to thwart’s Duke’s desperation comeback bid. “I've been a Notre Dame fan my entire life. And with being a Notre Dame fan came a lot of heartbreak in 2010, 2014, 2015. To be able to do it, to be the team to do it is incredible. It's an honor.”

The men's lacrosse team is the second Irish program to win a national championship this season. The fencing team won its third straight and 13th overall earlier this year. The most recent Irish national championships other than fencing were women's basketball in 2018, men's soccer in 2013 and women's soccer in 2010.

And as tribute to perseverance, the only regret Monday for Corrigan was that his father, Gene, wasn’t there to see it. Gene had coached Kevin at Virginia before serving as athletic Director of Notre Dame from 1981-87, commissioner of the Atlantic Coast Conference (1987-95) and president of the NCAA (1995-97). Gene Corrigan died in 2020. He was 91.

“Yeah, it's pretty cool; pretty special,” said Kevin Corrigan, who won’t get to South Bend for awhile since the team’s leaving on Wednesday for a pre-planned trip to Germany. “I wish my dad was here to share it with us.

“But just looking up into the stands today and seeing Matt Kavanagh … seeing so many guys that helped build this program up to what it is and just shy of winning it all, and just to see them with tears in their eyes and huge smiles on their faces … it's truly one of the best moments of my life to be honest with you."

Especially considering Duke had been his nemesis through the years.

“I wasn't disappointed that Duke was the last one standing with us,” he admitted. “That was a matchup we felt familiar with. Nobody is going to give you the National Championship Trophy. So we knew it was going to be a tough, physical game.

“That doesn't surprise me.”

Considering the history, considering all those near misses, considering they were two goals down with just over two minutes to play against Virginia in the semifinals, some are probably surprised to find Notre Dame atop the NCAA lacrosse world today.

Or, they might be thinking like Kevin Corrigan and the rest of the Irish, “It’s about time.”