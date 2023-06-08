Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick to step down; will be succeeded by NBC exec Pete Bevacqua

SOUTH BEND — Jack Swarbrick, Notre Dame’s director of athletics since July 2008, has arrived at a succession plan.

Pete Bevacqua, chairman of NBC Sports, will join Notre Dame on July 1 and spend the rest of the year learning the ropes of modern athletic administration before Swarbrick steps down in early 2024, the university announced Thursday.

Swarbrick, a Notre Dame graduate and longtime power broker on the NCAA’s rapidly changing landscape, turned 69 in March. In recent years he has guided the major sports programs of the Irish through multiple coaching transitions, hiring new head coaches for football (Marcus Freeman), men’s basketball (Micah Shrewsberry), women’s basketball (Niele Ivey) and baseball (Shawn Stiffler).

A 1993 Notre Dame graduate and briefly a walk-on punter for coach Lou Holtz, Bevacqua’s transitional title will be special assistant to the president for athletics.

“At a time of great chaos and disruption in college athletics,” Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins said in a statement, “it will be invaluable to have Pete join Jack and me in charting a future for Notre Dame athletics that allows our student-athletes to play at the highest level, enjoy a full student experience and earn a Notre Dame degree.”

Named in September 2020 as the third chairman in NBC Sports history, the 51-year-old Bevacqua has become a known quantity at Notre Dame over the past five years as the network and the university work to extend a broadcast agreement that is entering its 33rd football season this fall.

Bevacqua, who holds a law degree from Georgetown, previously served as NBC Sports president since 2018 after a six-year stint as CEO of the PGA of America.

“It speaks volumes about Notre Dame and Father Jenkins’ leadership that we can implement such a well-conceived succession plan and attract someone of Pete’s talent and experience,” Swarbrick said in a statement. “I have worked closely with Pete throughout his time at NBC. I believe he has the perfect skill set to help Notre Dame navigate the rapidly changing landscape that is college athletics today and be an important national leader as we look to the future.”

A native of Bedford, N.Y., in Westchester County, Bevacqua and wife Tiffany have three children.

“This is an unbelievable honor for me and a dream come true,” Bevacqua said in a statement. “With the exception of my family, nothing means more to me than the University of Notre Dame. … Jack has become a true friend over the course of the past several years, and I am looking forward to working alongside him and learning as much as I can from the person I admire and respect the most in college athletics.”

Notre Dame law professor Patricia Bellia, faculty athletics representative and chair of Notre Dame’s faculty board on athletics, praised the move.

“Jack Swarbrick has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to academic integrity and academic excellence and has been a steadfast partner to the Notre Dame faculty in ensuring that our student-athletes can succeed in the classroom and on the field,” Bellia said in a statement. “Pete Bevacqua shares those commitments, and we look forward to collaborating with him to provide the best environment for Notre Dame student-athletes to flourish as students, athletes and leaders.”

Last month’s national championship in men’s lacrosse marked the 10th NCAA team title for Notre Dame during Swarbrick’s tenure. Those have been spread across five different sports, including women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer and fencing.

The football program has qualified for the College Football Playoff twice in recent years – 2018 and 2020 under former coach Brian Kelly – but a national championship drought that dates to 1988 continues.

“Notre Dame needs to win a (football) national championship again,” Swarbrick told Sports Illustrated, which was the first to report this succession plan, “and if I have a regret in my tenure, it’s that it hasn’t been done. But the program has progressed a long way, and now it’s about taking one more step.”

With Swarbrick as his mentor, Bevacqua will learn the inner workings of what it takes to oversee a Notre Dame athletic department that competes in 26 varsity sports with more than 700 student-athletes and more than 100 coaches and support staff.

Including women’s volleyball coach Salima Rockwell, Notre Dame is the only Power Five-level institution with four minority head coaches leading their football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball and volleyball programs.

One of the prime architects of the four-team College Football Playoff that began in 2014, Swarbrick more recently helped construct the new 12-team playoff that starts with the 2024 season.

Bevacqua, echoing Swarbrick’s consistent comments over the past year of conference realignment, told Sports Illustrated he supports the idea of independence for Notre Dame football.

“I’m a fan of independence, for sure,” Bevacqua said. “It’s another element of what makes Notre Dame different. I think those differentiators for Notre Dame are more important and more valuable today than they’ve ever been.”

Notre Dame’s TV contract with NBC is set to expire after the 2025 football season, and Swarbrick has expressed public optimism a new deal can be struck that will keep the Irish competitive economically. With Bevacqua on board, that common ground seems firmer than ever.

“It has been an unbelievable, mutually beneficial relationship for both entities,” Bevacqua told SI.com. “I have a strong suspicion that both Notre Dame and NBC would love to see that going forward well into the future.”

July 1 marks the start of NBC’s $350 million annual deal with the Big Ten Conference to broadcast between 14 and 16 primetime football games each season through 2029.

Notre Dame is slated to play three designated home games in primetime on NBC this fall: the Shamrock Series game against Navy in Dublin, Ireland on Aug. 26; Sept. 23 against Ohio State and Oct. 14 against USC.

Follow Notre Dame football writer Mike Berardino on Twitter @MikeBerardino.