How Notre Dame quietly and quickly became a national leader in college coaching diversity

SOUTH BEND — When Notre Dame hired Micah Shrewsberry as its men’s head basketball coach this past March, it marked a significant, yet remarkably understated progression in leadership for university athletics.

Since this decade began, Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins and Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick have made a series of head coaching hires swiftly enhancing the diversity of their athletic programs.

Women’s basketball. Football. Volleyball. And now, men’s basketball. All four of those programs are led by Black head coaches, an acceleration past lagging NCAA norms fast enough to leave tread marks.

“It’s certainly not the typical theme in NCAA athletics,” said Richard Lapchick, a renowned expert on human rights and director of The Institute for Diversity & Ethics in Sport. “Notre Dame is such an iconic brand in sports. For Notre Dame to have this distinction makes it even more important and impressive. The (Gender and Racial Report Card) statistics don’t line up with Notre Dame has done.”

That report card, updated in 2022, indicates that 84.1% of Division I, 85.2% of Division II and 89.0% of Division III men’s coaches were white. On the women’s side, whites held 80.6%, 84.5% and 88.1% of the jobs, the report reads.

As of now, Notre Dame is one of only two major universities to have a Black head coach in all three of its highest-profile athletic programs — football and men’s and women’s basketball.

Syracuse University is the other after hiring Adrian Autry as its men’s basketball coach following the retirement of Jim Boeheim after 47 seasons. Autry joins Dino Barbers (football) and Felisha Legette-Jack (women’s basketball).

Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman, hired in 2021, is one of just 15 Black head coaches among 132 Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) programs. He is the second Black head football coach at Notre Dame after Tyrone Willingham (2002-04).

Women’s basketball coach Niele Ivey, hired in 2020 and volleyball coach Salima Rockwell are both the first Black head coaches to lead their respective programs.

Swarbrick, who announced June 8 that he is stepping down early in 2024, acknowledges Notre Dame’s advancement in coaching diversity, but doesn’t dwell on it. He believes the university is “a better organization,” as a result, but insists the process of hiring head coaches goes beyond race and gender.

“When you find several candidates who have the potential, either by virtue of background, gender or race, to make us better from a diversity perspective, that’s a big plus,” Swarbrick said earlier this month in a one-on-one interview with the South Bend Tribune. “But we always start with the proposition that we’re going to find the best coaches we can for Notre Dame.

“I feel great about the four searches (in which Black coaches were hired). All were very different, but I couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome of all four.”

History of black head coaches at Notre Dame

You can chart the entire history of Black head coaches at Notre Dame in the 21st century alone. It started with football, a program that played its first collegiate game in 1887.

After the firing of Bob Davie in 2001 following five mediocre seasons, then-President Rev. Edward “Monk” Malloy and AD Kevin White turned to former Georgia Tech coach George O’Leary, who resigned just days after falsehoods were discovered on his resume.

Stanford coach Tyrone Willingham, who had been an original job candidate after winning 44 games in seven seasons with the Cardinal, got a second look. On Dec. 31, 2001, Notre Dame hired Willingham as its first Black head coach in any sport.

“At the time I remember that hire being very significant,” said Lapchick, who is also a regular ESPN contributor and faculty at the University of Central Florida. “Back in 2001, any hiring of a Black head coach — football or basketball — was big news. And this was the University of Notre Dame, so that made it even bigger.”

Willingham won his first eight games with the Irish, but struggled after that, compiling an overall record of 21-15 while suffering a handful lopsided losses. He was fired at the end of 2004 after just three seasons. Prior to that, Notre Dame had allowed coaches — Davie and Gerry Faust — with similar won-loss trajectories five seasons.

In 2014, assistant track and field coach Alan Turner was elevated to head coach, a position he held until leaving after the 2018 season.

Until Ivey, those were the only two Black head coaches at Notre Dame.

Here come Niele Ivey and Salima Rockwell

When Hall of Fame women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw retired in 2020 after 848 program wins over 32 seasons, nine Final Four appearances, five national runner-up finishes and two national championships, Swarbrick said he knew exactly where to turn.

Ivey, a savvy point guard on McGraw’s first national title team in 2001, played five WNBA seasons. She returned to South Bend in 2007 as an Irish assistant before spending the 2019-20 season as an assistant coach with the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies, joining a short list of female assistants in the world’s premier men's basketball league.

“Niele was as close to a coach-in-waiting that I was prepared to go,” Swarbrick said. “I would never designate somebody ahead of time, but she was somebody we actively talked to about that possibility. When she had the NBA opportunity, both Muffet and I encouraged her to take it because it was an NBA education she could get before coming back.”

Which is exactly what she did. After a 10-10 season her first year during COVID, Ivey hit her stride, landing multiple McDonald’s All-American high school recruits, winning 51 games the past two years, advancing twice to the NCAA’s Sweet 16 and claiming the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title in 2023.

Notre Dame likely will be a top-five team heading into 2023-24.

Now with three other Black head coaches at Notre Dame, Ivey is proud of the hiring direction the university has taken.

"I always felt like being the first African-American female head coach in any sport here at Notre Dame was ground-breaking,” Ivey told the Tribune following her NCAA tournament run in March. “It was a long time coming, but I think it's awesome to see the diversity. It's awesome to see that our administration is starting to be more forward-thinking. But I also think that, regardless of race, all (three) coaches were the right person for the job.”

That third coach Ivey refers to is Rockwell, who took over the volleyball program in January 2022. A three-time All-American at Penn State and member of the U.S. National team in 1997-98, Rockwell was a highly-respected assistant at Texas and Penn State who helped win four national championships.

With that resume, Swarbrick didn’t have to overthink going after Rockwell … again.

“She was so much the best candidate in the country,” Swarbrick said. “Everybody thought she was going to become the head coach at Penn State. When she turned us down the first four times, we just kept going back because when we looked across the country, she was so clearly the best person for us.”

Marcus Freeman slides into his natural place

Before Marcus Freeman even stepped on Notre Dame’s campus, it was clear in college football circles he was going to be a head coach sooner than later.

As defensive coordinator at Cincinnati, the former Ohio State linebacker molded the Bearcats into one of the best defenses in the nation, particularly in 2018, legitimizing them as College Football Playoff contenders.

It looked as if Freeman was heading to LSU to be defensive coordinator when then-Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly coaxed him to Notre Dame.

Freeman’s Irish defense seemed to get better and stronger each week, and when Kelly quit after the 2021 regular season to take the LSU job, Swarbrick again knew where to look.

“Marcus was here and demonstrated in one year what a great fit he was at Notre Dame,” Swarbrick said. “The student-athletes responded to him.”

Freeman also responded to Notre Dame, Swarbrick said.

“When I’m talking to a coach candidate and they’re sharing with me things they think we’ll need to change at Notre Dame in order for us to be successful, they’re not going to be a coach here," Swarbrick said. “That’s not how it works. The first fit is that you share Notre Dame's values.”

In his first full season, Freeman embodied those values by dusting off old traditions like team gameday Mass at the Basilica, welcoming former players back to have a voice in the program and continuing to connect with current players.

The commitment to diversity in top leadership from Swarbrick and Jenkins isn’t lost on Freeman, who finished 9-4 in 2022 capped by a Gator Bowl win over South Carolina.

“At some point it’s going to be great when we don’t have to make it a big deal that we have four coaches of color in major sports,” Freeman said during spring practice. “But I don’t want to deflect that there are (at Notre Dame). It’s awesome. It’s a credit to those coaches. Coach Shrewsberry, Salima and Niele are great coaches.

“Again, to me, it’s an ongoing process to get to the point where it’s not a big deal. … A special shout-out to Jack Swarbrick, Father Jenkins and our whole administration for making a decision they felt was best regardless of how anybody looks.”

Micah Shrewsberry becomes the latest piece to fall into place

When Mike Brey decided in January to step aside after 23 seasons as men’s basketball coach at Notre Dame, Shrewsberry’s name became a popular pick as a possible successor among college basketball pundits.

He had ties to South Bend, having been the first full-time head coach at Indiana University-South Bend from 2005-07. An Indianapolis native, Shrewsberry later developed as an assistant under Brad Stevens at Butler before following him to the NBA’s Boston Celtics. More recently he coached under Purdue’s Matt Painter.

In two years as head coach at Penn State, Shrewsberry fostered remarkable improvement, winning 23 games last season, advancing the Nittany Lions to the Big Ten Tournament championship game and collecting a win in the NCAA Tournament.

Based on those accomplishments, Swarbrick again downplayed the role race had in courting Shrewsberry.

“Micah was more about the Indiana roots,” Swarbrick said, “and his passion for Notre Dame and his understanding of it.”

Ivey understands plenty about Shrewsberry, who coached her son, Jaden, at Purdue. An All-American, Jaden was the fifth overall pick of the 2022 NBA draft before a standout rookie season for the Detroit Pistons.

“I know that he is an incredible coach,” Ivey said of Shrewsberry. “I feel like Notre Dame is finally doing a great job of hiring the right people, which I feel like they do a lot, but it's inspiring to see there is so much more diversity. Representation matters. It's great to see more opportunities coming with more diverse candidates."

Shrewsberry has made a point to reach out to Freeman, Ivey and Rockwell, as well as others.

He’s the new guy, but wants to help, wants to learn, wants to make a difference through his role as a head coach — and as an example.

“It's cool that kids in South Bend or Mishawaka or Elkhart or wherever can look at us and say, ‘Man, the football coach at Notre Dame is a Black head coach. … The basketball coaches at Notre Dame are Black.’

“They see a head coach that looks like them. That, right there, I hope helps our community. I hope that gives some young kid a chance or a hope or a dream to say 'This is something I want to do.’”

Residual impact is real

Lapchick, whose father Joe is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for his time playing with the original Boston Celtics and coaching at St. John’s, echoes the impact the presence of a Black head coach can have. Not just at a university, but in a society.

“As someone who has worked in this area for 50 years,” Lapchick said, “I appreciate that Notre Dame has gone out and done what they’ve done. This creates an example for other universities.”

Shrewsberry admits there’s pressure on him to live up to the challenge of rebuilding a proud program that often soared under Brey, but was left quite bare in the wake of his departure. It’s also an opportunity for the 46-year-old to start from scratch and make an immediate impact in his own likeness.

He can draw on his experience. He can bring in his own guys. He can own the moment and inspire in his own way.

“If I have success, that helps somebody else have that same opportunity,” Shrewsberry said. “Some athletic director will be like, ‘Man, I can hire this guy because look at what (Shrewsberry) has done.’ … I've got to do things the right way. I've got to have success and do all of these things right to help the next (Black) person get an opportunity like this.”

Tribune writers Tom Noie, Mike Berardino and Anthony Anderson contributed to this report.