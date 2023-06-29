Three incoming Irish freshmen chosen in NHL Draft

John Fineran

Tribune Correspondent

Three of the eight members of Notre Dame’s incoming freshmen class – Danny Nelson, Cole Knuble and Paul Fischer – were chosen Thursday on the final day of the 2023 National Hockey League Draft held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Nelson, a 17-year-old center from Maple Grove, Minn., was chosen by the New York Islanders in the second round with the 49th overall pick. The 6-foot-3, 203-pound Nelson, who shoots lefthanded, is the younger brother of 20-year-old defenseman Henry Nelson, another incoming freshman. Danny Nelson played for the U.S. National Under-18 team and scored 21 goals and 47 points in 62 games. In the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation Under-18 World Championship tournament held in Switzerland, Nelson totaled seven points on four goals and three assists in eight games for the gold-medal winning Team USA.

Knuble, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound center from Grand Rapids, Mich., who turns 19 on Saturday, was chosen in the fourth round by the Philadelphia Flyers as the 103rd overall pick. A former member of the U.S. National Team Development Program, Knuble spent the last two seasons playing for the Fargo Force of the United States Hockey League. As an assistant captain last season, the righthanded-shooting Knuble scored 30 goals and 66 points in 57 regular-season games and then added nine points on six goals and three assists in nine playoff games.

Fischer, an 18-year-old defenseman from River Forest, Ill., was picked in the fifth round by the St. Louis Blues with the 138th overall pick. The 6-foot, 183-pound Fischer, who shoots lefthanded, had four goals and 21 points in 56 games for the U.S. Under-18 team and also played in seven games in the IIHF World Championship for Team USA, totaling one assist.

A total of 224 players were selected by the 32 NHL teams in the seven rounds of the two-day draft. As expected, the Chicago Blackhawks chose 17-year-old center Connor Bedard of Canada as the No. 1 overall pick. Also taken in the first round were Michigan center Adam Fantilli (third overall) by the Columbus Blue Jackets and Wisconsin center Charlie Stramel (21st overall) by the Minnesota Wild. The Blue Jackets used a second-round pick (34th overall) to select Fantilli’s fellow Michigan center Gavin Brindley. The Montreal Canadiens used a seven-round pick (197th overall) on Minnesota defenseman Luke Mittelstadt.