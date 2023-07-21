Notre Dame right wing Jack Adams signs with Capitals affiliate

John Fineran

Tribune Correspondent

SOUTH BEND — Jack Adams believes his hockey career received a boost the day Notre Dame came calling back in early 2021.

The 6-foot-6, 209-pound right wing suffered a severe knee injury prior to his 2019-20 season at Union College and then came down with COVID-19 after transferring to Providence where his late brother Mark “Roo” Adams was a member of the Friars’ 2015 NCAA championship team.

Notre Dame coach Jeff Jackson decided to take a chance on Adams, and the 26-year-old played two graduate seasons with the Fighting Irish, scoring 13 goals and 29 points in 70 games. On Thursday it was announced that Adams had agreed to a contract to play for the South Carolina Stingrays, the East Coast Hockey League affiliate of the Washington Capitals (NHL) and Hershey Bears (AHL).

"I can’t wait to get to South Carolina, but the only reason I have a chance to play professional hockey is because of coach (Jeff) Jackson and Notre Dame," said the 26-year-old Adams, who was a sixth-round selection (162nd player drafted) of the Detroit Red Wings in the 2017 NHL Draft.

After playing two seasons for Union, Adams tore the ACL and MCL in his right knee on June 29, 2019, the last day of Red Wings Development Camp. He missed the entire 2019-20 season for Union, which canceled its 2020-21 season because of the COVID pandemic. Adams, a Boxford, Mass., native, transferred to Providence that season but contracted the illness and only played in six games.

Adams transferred to Notre Dame shortly after receiving his undergraduate degree in 2021.

In the 2021-22 season, Adams played in 38 games for the Irish, who reached the NCAA Albany (N.Y.) Regional championship game before losing 1-0 to eventual NCAA runner-up Minnesota State. Adams had six goals and 10 assists that season and followed it with seven goals and six assists in 32 games for the Irish, who just missed an NCAA tournament berth. Off the ice, Adams earned a Notre Dame master’s degree working with non-profit organizations.

Jackson said Notre Dame “looked at (Adams) as a reclamation project. Jack is a great kid, a great locker-room guy.”

For his college career, Adams finished with 27 goals, 37 assists and 64 points in 142 games. By not signing with Detroit, Adams earned his professional free agency.

“I think the sky’s the limit for (Adams),” Stingrays head coach Brendan Kotyk said. “He’s a smart hockey player who shoots the puck well. With his size, skating ability and touch, I could see him being a really good net-front guy for us.”

Though he looks forward to starting his professional career in North Charleston, S.C., Adams always will have fond memories of his collegiate days, especially those at Notre Dame, which he believes will bounce back into the national spotlight after last season’s 16-16-5 finish.

"There isn’t a better place in the country to be a student-athlete than Notre Dame," Adams added. "This staff (Jackson and associate head coaches Paul Pooley and Andy Slaggert) and my teammates gave me an opportunity when no one else would and I’m forever grateful to call this place my home. With the roster they have this coming season and adding Brock (Sheahan as a third associate head coach) to the staff, I’m so excited to watch the Irish get back where we belong."

Leiverman signs with Bears

Also on Thursday, Nick Leivermann, Notre Dame’s graduate defenseman and captain in 2022-23, signed a one-year, free-agent contract with the Hershey Bears, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Washington Capitals. The Bears won the AHL postseason Calder Cup.

The 24-year-old Leivermann, who was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the seventh round (187thplayer overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, tied for the scoring lead among Irish defensemen with six goals and 19 points last season. A native of Eden Prairie, Minn., the 5-foot-11, 186-pound Leivermann played in 147 games for Notre Dame during his five seasons and tallied 77 points on 23 goals and 54 assists.

“I’m excited to begin the next chapter of my career,” Leivermann said. "My time at Notre Dame prepared me for my next steps in hockey. I’m so thankful for the program, teammates and coaches who have helped me get to this position."

Non-conference slate set

The Big Ten Conference has yet to announce its 2023-24 schedule of 24 league games, but Notre Dame does know the teams and dates for its 10 non-conference games. Nine of those games will be played at the Lefty Smith Rink in the Compton Family Ice Arena.

The season begins Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 7-8 against Clarkson, a member of ECAC Hockey and coming off a 16-17-4 campaign. The Irish then travel to Rochester, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 14 to play Rochester Institute of Technology, which was 25-13-1 last season while capturing the regular-season championship of the Atlantic Hockey Association (AHA).

The following weekend, Friday-Saturday, Oct. 20-21, Notre Dame returns home to host NCAA Frozen Four qualifier Boston University, which won the Hockey East regular-season title during a 29-11 campaign. Notre Dame then closes its October slate with a Thursday-Friday, Oct. 26-27 home series against AHA team Mercyhurst, which was 10-23-3 last season.

Notre Dame’s annual game against Catholic-hockey rival Boston College of Hockey East takes place Friday, Nov. 24 at Compton. The Eagles finished 14-16-6 a season ago. The Irish non-conference slate ends Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 30-31 against Augustana (S.D.) University, which will be playing its first Division I season as a member of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association.