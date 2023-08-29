Big Ten announces hockey schedule and Notre Dame 34-game slate is completed
SOUTH BEND – The Big Ten Conference released its 2023-24 hockey schedule Monday and Notre Dame will open its quest for the championship in a Saturday-Sunday, Nov 4-5 series at Penn State.
The games against the Nittany Lions will be the first of 24 league games for coach Jeff Jackson’s Fighting Irish who finished fourth in the league with a 10-10-4 record for 35 points behind regular-season champion Minnesota (57 points), runner-up Michigan (38) and third-place Ohio State (36). Michigan State and Penn State tied for fifth with 34 points with Wisconsin finishing seventh with 18 points.
Last season, the Irish concluded the season 16-16-5 and missed out receiving an NCAA Tournament bid.
Notre Dame, which opens its season with a two-game, non-conference series against visiting Clarkson (ECAC) on Oct. 7-8 on the Lefty Smith Rink in the Compton Family Ice Arena, will play their first Big Ten home series Friday-Saturday, Nov. 10-11 against Ohio State. After a two-game road series at Minnesota Nov. 17-18, the Irish return home to play a non-league game with Hockey East rival Boston College and then a Dec. 1-2 series with Michigan.
After a Dec. 8-9 series at Michigan, Notre Dame breaks for final exams and a brief vacation before returning following Christmas to play first-time, non-conference opponent Augustana Dec. 30-31 and then opens the 2024 portion of its Big Ten schedule against visiting Wisconsin Jan. 5-6.
The Irish will have two off weekends in 2024 – Jan. 26-27 and March 1-2, the last weekend of the regular season. The Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, a best-of-three affair, are scheduled for March 8-10. The tournament continues with semifinals Saturday, March 16 and the championship Saturday, March 23.
The field for the 16-team NCAA tournament will be announced Sunday, March 24 with regional play starting Thursday, March 28 and concluding Saturday, March 30 at four regional sites in Maryland Heights, Mo. (hosted by Lindenwood); Providence, R.I. (Brown); Sioux Falls, S.D. (Nebraska-Omaha); and Springfield, Mass. (Massachusetts).
The 2024 Frozen Four will take place in the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minn., on Thursday, April 11 (semifinals) and Saturday, April 13 (championship).
2023-24 NOTRE DAME HOCKEY SCHEDULE
Home games indicated by opponent in CAPS. Faceoffs to be determined.
OCTOBER 2023
7 (Saturday) CLARKSON
8 (Sunday) CLARKSON
14 (Saturday) at RIT
20 (Friday) BOSTON UNIVERSITY
21 (Saturday) BOSTON UNIVERSITY
26 (Thursday) MERCYHURST
27 (Friday) MERCYHURST
NOVEMBER 2023
4 (Saturday) at Penn State
5 (Sunday) at Penn State
10 (Friday) OHIO STATE
11 (Saturday) OHIO STATE
17 (Friday) at Minnesota
18 (Saturday) at Minnesota
24 (Friday) BOSTON COLLEGE
DECEMBER 2023
1 (Friday) MICHIGAN
2 (Saturday) MICHIGAN
8 (Friday) at Michigan State
9 (Saturday) at Michigan State
30 (Saturday) AUGUSTANA
31 (Sunday) AUGUSTANA
JANUARY 2024
5 (Friday) WISCONSIN
6 (Saturday) WISCONSIN
12 (Friday) at Ohio State
13 (Saturday) at Ohio State
19 (Friday) PENN STATE
20 (Saturday) PENN STATE
26 (Friday) Off
27 (Saturday) Off
FEBRUARY 2024
2 (Friday) MICHIGAN STATE
3 (Saturday) MICHIGAN STATE
9 (Friday) at Wisconsin
10 (Saturday) at Wisconsin
16 (Friday) MINNESOTA
17 (Saturday) MINNESOTA
23 (Friday) at Michigan
24 (Saturday) at Michigan
MARCH 2024
1 (Friday) Off
2 (Saturday) Off
8 (Friday) Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals
9 (Saturday) Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals
10 (Sunday) Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals (if necessary)
16 (Saturday) Big Ten Tournament semifinals
23 (Saturday) Big Ten Tournament championship
28 (Thursday) NCAA Regional opening round
29 (Friday) NCAA Regional championship or opening round
30 (Saturday) NCAA Regional championship
APRIL 2024
11 (Thursday) NCAA Frozen Four semifinals at Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, Minn.
13 (Saturday) NCAA Frozen Four championship at Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, Minn.