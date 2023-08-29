Big Ten announces hockey schedule and Notre Dame 34-game slate is completed

John Fineran

Tribune Correspondent

SOUTH BEND – The Big Ten Conference released its 2023-24 hockey schedule Monday and Notre Dame will open its quest for the championship in a Saturday-Sunday, Nov 4-5 series at Penn State.

The games against the Nittany Lions will be the first of 24 league games for coach Jeff Jackson’s Fighting Irish who finished fourth in the league with a 10-10-4 record for 35 points behind regular-season champion Minnesota (57 points), runner-up Michigan (38) and third-place Ohio State (36). Michigan State and Penn State tied for fifth with 34 points with Wisconsin finishing seventh with 18 points.

Last season, the Irish concluded the season 16-16-5 and missed out receiving an NCAA Tournament bid.

Notre Dame, which opens its season with a two-game, non-conference series against visiting Clarkson (ECAC) on Oct. 7-8 on the Lefty Smith Rink in the Compton Family Ice Arena, will play their first Big Ten home series Friday-Saturday, Nov. 10-11 against Ohio State. After a two-game road series at Minnesota Nov. 17-18, the Irish return home to play a non-league game with Hockey East rival Boston College and then a Dec. 1-2 series with Michigan.

After a Dec. 8-9 series at Michigan, Notre Dame breaks for final exams and a brief vacation before returning following Christmas to play first-time, non-conference opponent Augustana Dec. 30-31 and then opens the 2024 portion of its Big Ten schedule against visiting Wisconsin Jan. 5-6.

The Irish will have two off weekends in 2024 – Jan. 26-27 and March 1-2, the last weekend of the regular season. The Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, a best-of-three affair, are scheduled for March 8-10. The tournament continues with semifinals Saturday, March 16 and the championship Saturday, March 23.

The field for the 16-team NCAA tournament will be announced Sunday, March 24 with regional play starting Thursday, March 28 and concluding Saturday, March 30 at four regional sites in Maryland Heights, Mo. (hosted by Lindenwood); Providence, R.I. (Brown); Sioux Falls, S.D. (Nebraska-Omaha); and Springfield, Mass. (Massachusetts).

The 2024 Frozen Four will take place in the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minn., on Thursday, April 11 (semifinals) and Saturday, April 13 (championship).

2023-24 NOTRE DAME HOCKEY SCHEDULE

Home games indicated by opponent in CAPS. Faceoffs to be determined.

OCTOBER 2023

7 (Saturday) CLARKSON

8 (Sunday) CLARKSON

14 (Saturday) at RIT

20 (Friday) BOSTON UNIVERSITY

21 (Saturday) BOSTON UNIVERSITY

26 (Thursday) MERCYHURST

27 (Friday) MERCYHURST

NOVEMBER 2023

4 (Saturday) at Penn State

5 (Sunday) at Penn State

10 (Friday) OHIO STATE

11 (Saturday) OHIO STATE

17 (Friday) at Minnesota

18 (Saturday) at Minnesota

24 (Friday) BOSTON COLLEGE

DECEMBER 2023

1 (Friday) MICHIGAN

2 (Saturday) MICHIGAN

8 (Friday) at Michigan State

9 (Saturday) at Michigan State

30 (Saturday) AUGUSTANA

31 (Sunday) AUGUSTANA

JANUARY 2024

5 (Friday) WISCONSIN

6 (Saturday) WISCONSIN

12 (Friday) at Ohio State

13 (Saturday) at Ohio State

19 (Friday) PENN STATE

20 (Saturday) PENN STATE

26 (Friday) Off

27 (Saturday) Off

FEBRUARY 2024

2 (Friday) MICHIGAN STATE

3 (Saturday) MICHIGAN STATE

9 (Friday) at Wisconsin

10 (Saturday) at Wisconsin

16 (Friday) MINNESOTA

17 (Saturday) MINNESOTA

23 (Friday) at Michigan

24 (Saturday) at Michigan

MARCH 2024

1 (Friday) Off

2 (Saturday) Off

8 (Friday) Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals

9 (Saturday) Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals

10 (Sunday) Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals (if necessary)

16 (Saturday) Big Ten Tournament semifinals

23 (Saturday) Big Ten Tournament championship

28 (Thursday) NCAA Regional opening round

29 (Friday) NCAA Regional championship or opening round

30 (Saturday) NCAA Regional championship

APRIL 2024

11 (Thursday) NCAA Frozen Four semifinals at Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, Minn.

13 (Saturday) NCAA Frozen Four championship at Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, Minn.