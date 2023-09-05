Grad transfer Ryan Siedem brings steadiness to Notre Dame hockey blueline corps

John Fineran

Tribune Correspondent

SOUTH BEND — When the COVID-19 pandemic made Ryan Siedem a hockey vagabond during the 2020-21 season, the then 19-year-old defenseman at least had his Harvard courses to keep him warm.

Harwood, N.D., certainly isn’t going to be mistaken for Madison, N.J. — Siedem’s hometown 25 miles west of New York City. Nor will Harwood be mistaken for Cambridge, Mass., which sits across the Charles River from downtown Boston and is the home of Harvard College where Siedem was a blueline standout for the Crimson for three seasons.

Harwood, with a population just under 800, is a bedroom community of Fargo, N.D., where Siedem played for the Fargo Force of the United States Hockey League after the ECAC Hockey season was canceled by COVID. The cold winds which eventually sweep down the plains to Oklahoma often produce wind chills below zero during the desolate winter months.

Notre Dame schedule:Big Ten announces hockey schedule and Notre Dame 34-game slate is completed

“I called my Harvard coach (Ted Donato) first and asked what he thought about me potentially going back. He thought it was a great idea to keep playing and getting reps,” Siedem said. “I then called the Fargo coach (Pierre-Paul Lamoureux) and it all worked out. We had a great season.”

When Siedem wasn’t helping the Force reach the finals of the USHL Western Conference playoffs, he kept himself busy taking his sophomore Harvard psychology classes remotely.

“It was pretty tough because our team practices were in the morning,” said the 6-foot-2, 192-pound Siedem who had two goals and 30 assists in 52 games. “I had to plan my schedule differently. Sometimes I had to miss class. But I managed it well. It worked out. I was happy I could stay on track for my degree.”

The pandemic did leave Siedem with an extra year of eligibility, and after the Crimson exited the NCAA tournament following an 8-1 first-round loss to Ohio Stare, he chose Notre Dame over Michigan to pursue a master’s degree of science and management.

“I was a late entry into the (transfer) portal (because) I was deciding what I wanted to do after college — to play pro or take advantage of my fifth year, to take advantage and play at a different school and get a master’s degree,” Siedem continued. “I talked a lot with my family and people close to me, and I decided I wanted to do a fifth year. It came down to Notre Dame or Michigan, and I just loved Notre Dame. (Notre Dame associate head coach Andy) Slaggert reached out. I came out here for a visit and I just loved it, and I committed just after that.”

Slaggert, Notre Dame’s chief recruiter, had remembered watching Siedem during his days playing on the USHL’s Central Illinois Flying Aces with current Irish players Trevor Janicke and Jake Boltmann and also from Siedem’s days with the USA Under-17 development team.

“I thought Ryan had a lot of potential,” Slaggert remembered. “He showed a lot of growth during that period of time, and I was confident he was going to be a good player at Harvard.”

Siedem certainly was that. In 99 games during his three seasons with Harvard, Siedem scored seven goals and had 38 assists for 45 points and a +35 plus/minus rating.

“The thing we’re most excited about is Ryan’s ability to break the puck out,” Slaggert continued. “Sometimes last year we had extended time in our own zone — it’s something we’re working on to improve. When we evaluated Ryan on video, we were excited about his ability to break the puck out. He’s going to help us in that area. He makes good decisions with the puck.”

With the return of All-America goalie Ryan Bischel, who surrendered 2.39 goals per game with five shutouts, for his graduate season, the Irish hope Siedem’s breakout ability and a promising class of incoming freshmen will spark the offense which averaged just 2.3 goals per outing. More offense should help the Irish rebound from a 16-16-5 campaign that ended without an NCAA tournament berth.

Siedem arrived at Notre Dame and took classes over the summer. He came back this fall and expects good things with his new team.

“I’m excited — we have a talented team,” Siedem said. “It definitely helps that Trevor and Ryan came back for their fifth years. That’s huge, and adding Patrick (Moynihan, a graduate right wing transfer from Providence) helps. And we have a really good freshmen class which is exciting. The team chemistry is great.”

Playing at N.D. (Notre Dame) instead of living in N.D. (North Dakota) should be good for Ryan Siedem’s mind, body and soul as well.