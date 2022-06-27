Should Phoenix Suns, Deandre Ayton stay together or part ways?

This was the calm weekend before the free agency storm hits in the coming days.

The Phoenix Suns are going to be right in the middle of it with Deandre Ayton.

Their starting center is a restricted free agent, meaning the Suns can match any offer from another team all the way up to the max of four years, $131 million.

They can also pay him more than anyone with a four-year, $136 million deal or a five-year, $177 million deal.

They could also do a sign-and-trade and get some players in return to address their needs for a perimeter player who can create his own shot, a possible big man and another knockdown shooter.

Can’t ever have enough guys who can hit open shots.

That sign-and-trade option will likely include another player to make the deal even more attractive for the other team or teams.

Can’t rule out a three-team deal.

If Ayton remains, Phoenix will have a gifted 23-year-old talent who has averaged a double-double in his four NBA seasons, but has much room to grow.

He could very well be the difference between Phoenix staying in championship contention and winning the franchise’s first title.

Paying him will signal they trust he’ll consistently bring more to the table, but if Ayton doesn’t play up the huge contract, the Suns will look as if they made a mistake.

If Ayton winds up elsewhere, it will end a four-year run with the top overall pick in the 2018 draft that had its share of highs (reaching 2021 NBA Finals, having NBA's best record at 64-18) and lows (winning 19 games, losing Game 7 to Dallas by 33 points).

It won’t be easy replacing a player like Ayton who can score in multiple ways, allow the Suns to switch everything on the perimeter defensively and can deliver a 20-20.

The Suns will still have a very good team that may very well play even better without him, but they won’t be the same team and will look bad if he takes his game to another level and eventually wins a championship elsewhere.

General Manager James Jones has repeatedly said Ayton is a huge part of what the Suns do and that they want to keep the team together.

There's been plenty of speculation and chatter about what Phoenix will, should, and shouldn't do when it comes to Ayton.

All will be answered soon enough, though.

This will be a game-changing moment for the franchise that will be felt way beyond the next week or so.

