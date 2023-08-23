Notre Dame grad Yared Nuguse finishes fifth at World Track & Field Championships

Tim Creason

Tribune Correspondent

One thing to keep in mind about Yared Nuguse’s fifth-place finish in the men’s 1500-meter run Wednesday at the World Track & Field Championships:

The recent Notre Dame grad is a young guy, 24 years old, really young by international distance running standards. And he’s going to have more shots at this.

Starting with the Olympics in Paris next year.

The lessons Nuguse learned during Wednesday’s championship race in Budapest, Hungary — like, don’t let yourself get boxed along the rail during the first lap — are bound to pay off in the future.

England’s Josh Kerr was the story of the race, upsetting top-seeded Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway with a stirring homestretch finish. He clocked 3:29.38, passing Ingebrigtsen as the field rolled off the final curve and sprinted to the tape.

Ingebrigtsen, who is ranked No. 1 by World Athletics, finished second in 3:29.65

The two Americans in the race, Nuguse and Indianapolis native Cole Hocker — who graduated from Cathedral High School — gave good accounts of themselves.

Nuguse clocked 3:30.35 in fifth, about a second slower than his personal best of 3:29.02. (Some media outlets call that the American record.)

Hocker was just a step behind in seventh, timing a personal best 3:30.70.

Nuguse, a former Notre Dame All-American — he was an NCAA champ in the 1500-meter run in 2019 — might have fared better had he not found himself boxed along the inner rail less than 200 meters into the race.

Nuguse, a native of Louisville, Ky., was unable to maneuver as the leaders pulled ahead, so he slowed to the back, stepped out to lane three, and then tried to surge back up to the front.

“It definitely wasn’t the spot where I wanted to be,” said Nuguse during a post-race interview with NBC television. “I had to stay cool even though, you know, this is not where I want to be. But after that I had to struggle a little bit to get my spot. But that’s what world racing is all about.”

Unable to get all the way to the front, Nuguse was in the middle of the pack during a frantic final kick. He missed winning a bronze medal by about seven-10ths of a second.

Nuguse entered the race ranked No. 2 and was the fastest qualifier out of Sunday’s semifinals. But he told NBC there is a huge difference between the semis and the finals.

“This shows me that everything’s different, from the heats to the final,” said Nuguse. “Everybody’s going to be giving it every single thing they have. You have to be more aggressive and make sure you’re up there and making sure that you’re doing what you’re capable of doing.”

And as for the Olympics in 2024?

“I’m really excited for next year but I’m super-happy with what I did today,” Nuguse said.

Hocker, a former Indiana state high school cross country and track champ, said he was just happy be in contention after coming back from injury.

“Considering I couldn’t start running till April of this year, this was a huge win for me, moving forward,” Hocker said.

Also during Wednesday’s world meet, there was a rare tie for first place in the women’s pole vault, with Katie Moon of the USA and Nina Kennedy of Australia each clearing 16 feet, ¼ inch.

Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic won the women’s 400-meter dash in 48.76 seconds and Norway’s Karsten Warholm won the men’s 400-meter intermediate hurdles in 46.89.

WORLD TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Budapest, Hungary

MEN’S 1500-METER RUN: 1, Josh Kerr (Great Britain) 3:29.38. 2, Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway) 3:29.65. 3, Narve Gilje Nordas (Norway) 3:29.68. 4, Abel Kipsang (Kenya) 3:29.89. 5, Yared Nuguse (United States) 3:30.35. 6, Mario Garcia (Spain) 3:30.26. 7, Cole Hocker (United States) 3:30.70. 8, Reynold Kipkorir Cheruiyot (Kenya) 3:30.78. 9, Neil Gourley (Great Britain) 3:31.10. 10, Niels Laros (Netherlands) 3:31.25.