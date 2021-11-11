Notre Dame WBB player profile: Anaya Peoples

ND Insider

21 | Anaya Peoples

Guard | 5-foot-10 | Junior | Hometown: Danville, Ill. | High school: Schlarman High

LAST GAME: Played 15 minutes in Notre Dame's 105-69 win over Ohio, scoring six points and grabbing six rebounds. She also had two assists.

2021-22 Game-by-game stats

Date | Opponent | Minutes | FG-FGA | 3FG-FGA | FT-FTA | Rebounds | Assists | Blocks | Steals | Points

♦ Nov. 9 | vs. Ohio | 15 | 1-3 | 0-1 | 4-4 | 6 | 2 | 0 | 0 | 6

2020-21 Season

SOPHOMORE

Started 19 of Notre Dame's 20 games, averaging 28 minutes, 9.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

2019-20 Season

FRESHMAN

Played in 17 games, with 10 starts and was an ACC All-Freshman selection. She scored a career high 22 points and 15 rebounds against DePaul. For the season she averaged 12.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.