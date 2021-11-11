Notre Dame WBB player profile: Anaya Peoples

Notre Dame's Anaya Peoples (21) during the Notre Dame women's basketball media day Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at the Rolfs Athletics Hall in South Bend.

21 | Anaya Peoples

Guard | 5-foot-10 | Junior | Hometown: Danville, Ill. | High school: Schlarman High

LAST GAME: Played 15 minutes in Notre Dame's 105-69 win over Ohio, scoring six points and grabbing six rebounds. She also had two assists.

2021-22 Game-by-game stats

Date | Opponent | Minutes | FG-FGA | 3FG-FGA | FT-FTA | Rebounds | Assists | Blocks | Steals | Points

♦ Nov. 9 | vs. Ohio | 15 | 1-3 | 0-1 | 4-4 | 6 | 2 | 0 | 0 | 6

Notre Dame's Anaya Peoples (21) grabs a rebound over Ohio's Madi Mace (3) during an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

2020-21 Season 

SOPHOMORE

Notre Dame’s Anaya Peoples (21) drives against Michigan’s Maddie Nolan (3) during the Michigan at Notre Dame NCAA women's basketball game Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend.

Started 19 of Notre Dame's 20 games, averaging 28 minutes, 9.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. 

2019-20 Season 

FRESHMAN

Notre Dame’s Anaya Peoples (21) shoots during the Notre Dame vs. DePaul NCAA women's basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend.

Played in 17 games, with 10 starts and was an ACC All-Freshman selection. She scored a career high 22 points and 15 rebounds against DePaul. For the season she averaged 12.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.