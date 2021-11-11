Notre Dame WBB player profile: Natalija Marshall

ND Insider

15 | Natalija Marshall

Forward | 6-foot-10 | Sophomore | Hometown: New York (Queens), N.Y.. | High school: Christ the King

LAST GAME: In Notre Dame's 105-69 win over Ohio, Marshall saw her first collegiate action, playing seven minutes, scoring four points with a block and a steal.

2021-22 Game-by-game stats

Date | Opponent | Minutes | FG-FGA | 3FG-FGA | FT-FTA | Rebounds | Assists | Blocks | Steals | Points

♦ Nov. 9 | vs. Ohio | 7 | 2-3 | 0-0 | 0-2 | 0 | 0 | 1 | 1 | 4

2020-21 Season

FRESHMAN

Did not play due to medical redshirt for rehabbing ACL injury sustained in high school.