Notre Dame WBB player profile: Natalija Marshall

ND Insider

15 | Natalija Marshall

Forward | 6-foot-10 | Sophomore | Hometown: New York (Queens), N.Y.. | High school: Christ the King

LAST GAME: In Notre Dame's 105-69 win over Ohio, Marshall saw her first collegiate action, playing seven minutes, scoring four points with a block and a steal.

Natalija Marshall

2021-22 Game-by-game stats

Date | Opponent | Minutes | FG-FGA | 3FG-FGA | FT-FTA | Rebounds | Assists | Blocks | Steals | Points

♦ Nov. 9 | vs. Ohio | 7 | 2-3 | 0-0 | 0-2 | 0 | 0 | 1 | 1 | 4

2020-21 Season 

FRESHMAN

Did not play due to medical redshirt for rehabbing ACL injury sustained in high school.

Notre Dame’s Natalija Marshall (15) celebrates a teammates 3-pointer during the Notre Dame vs. Florida State NCAA women's basketball game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend.