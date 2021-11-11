Notre Dame WBB player profile: Sarah Cernugel
ND Insider
25 | Sarah Cernugel
Guard | 5-foot-4 | Sophomore | Hometown: Westmont, Ill. | High school: Hinsdale Central
LAST GAME: Played one minute in Notre Dame's 105-69 win over Ohio in her first collegiate action. She scored two points by making her only field-goal attempt and grabbed a rebound.
2021-22 Game-by-game stats
Date | Opponent | Minutes | FG-FGA | 3FG-FGA | FT-FTA | Rebounds | Assists | Blocks | Steals | Points
♦ Nov. 9 | vs. Ohio | 1 | 1-1 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 2
2020-21 Season
FRESHMAN
Did not play