Notre Dame WBB player profile: Sarah Cernugel

25 | Sarah Cernugel

Guard | 5-foot-4 | Sophomore | Hometown: Westmont, Ill. | High school: Hinsdale Central

LAST GAME: Played one minute in Notre Dame's 105-69 win over Ohio in her first collegiate action. She scored two points by making her only field-goal attempt and grabbed a rebound.

2021-22 Game-by-game stats

Date | Opponent | Minutes | FG-FGA | 3FG-FGA | FT-FTA | Rebounds | Assists | Blocks | Steals | Points

♦ Nov. 9 | vs. Ohio | 1 | 1-1 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 2

2020-21 Season

FRESHMAN

Did not play