Notre Dame WBB player profile: Sam Brunelle

Notre Dame junior Sam Brunelle battled through some dark days last season, and vows to be better and stronger coming out the other side.

33 | Sam Brunelle

Forward | 6-foot-2 | Junior | Hometown: Ruckersville, Va. | High school: William Monroe

LAST GAME: In just 17 minutes of action, Brunelle had a strong start in the season-opening 105-69 win over Ohio, scoring 20 points, grabbing four rebounds, dishing out two assists and block two shots. 

2021-22 Game-by-game stats

Date | Opponent | Minutes | FG-FGA | 3FG-FGA | FT-FTA | Rebounds | Assists | Blocks | Steals | Points

♦ Nov. 9 | vs. Ohio | 17 | 8-10 | 4-5 | 0-1 | 4 | 2 | 2 | 0 | 20

2020-21 Season 

SOPHOMORE

Notre Dame’s Sam Brunelle (33) shoots during the Notre Dame vs. Florida State NCAA women's basketball game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend.

Played in 17 games off the bench, averaging 22.8 minutes. She averaged 8.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. She had a career high five assists against Louisville.

2019-20 SEASON

FRESHMAN

Notre Dame’s Sam Brunelle (33) reacts to a call that did not go her way during the Notre Dame vs. Minnesota NCAA women's basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend.

Brunelle led all ACC freshman in scoring at 13.9 points per game and was named to the ACC all-freshman team. She was the first player in program history to start her career with seven double-digit scoring performances (the previous record was four). Scored a career high 31 points against DePaul and grabbed a career high 13 rebounds vs. Toledo.

Notre Dame freshman Sam Brunelle (33) takes the court before a game against NC State on Jan. 12 at Purcell Pavilion.