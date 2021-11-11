Notre Dame WBB player profile: Sam Brunelle

ND Insider

33 | Sam Brunelle

Forward | 6-foot-2 | Junior | Hometown: Ruckersville, Va. | High school: William Monroe

LAST GAME: In just 17 minutes of action, Brunelle had a strong start in the season-opening 105-69 win over Ohio, scoring 20 points, grabbing four rebounds, dishing out two assists and block two shots.

2021-22 Game-by-game stats

Date | Opponent | Minutes | FG-FGA | 3FG-FGA | FT-FTA | Rebounds | Assists | Blocks | Steals | Points

♦ Nov. 9 | vs. Ohio | 17 | 8-10 | 4-5 | 0-1 | 4 | 2 | 2 | 0 | 20

2020-21 Season

SOPHOMORE

Played in 17 games off the bench, averaging 22.8 minutes. She averaged 8.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. She had a career high five assists against Louisville.

2019-20 SEASON

FRESHMAN

Brunelle led all ACC freshman in scoring at 13.9 points per game and was named to the ACC all-freshman team. She was the first player in program history to start her career with seven double-digit scoring performances (the previous record was four). Scored a career high 31 points against DePaul and grabbed a career high 13 rebounds vs. Toledo.