Notre Dame WBB player profile: Abby Prohaska

12 | Abby Prohaska

Guard | 5-foot-10 | Senior | Hometown: Liberty Township, Ohio | High school: Lakota West

LAST GAME: Played 13 minutes and scored three points, grabbed four rebounds and blocked a shot in Notre Dame's 105-69 win over Ohio

► Season preview: Notre Dame women all healthy as season is set to begin

2021-22 Game-by-game stats

Date | Opponent | Minutes | FG-FGA | 3FG-FGA | FT-FTA | Rebounds | Assists | Blocks | Steals | Points

♦ Nov. 9 | vs. Ohio | 13 | 1-2 | 0-1 | 1-2 | 4 | 0 | 1 | 0 | 3

2020-21 Season

JUNIOR

Played in 16 games, starting 13 of them while averaging 21.2 minutes. Scored a career high 12 points against Clemson.

2019-20 Season

SOPHOMORE

Did not play due to a medical redshirt after being diagnosed with bilateral pulmonary embolism.

2018-19 Season

FRESHMAN

Played in 38 of 39 games as the Irish advanced to the NCAA National Championship game. She averaged 14.4 minutes, 1.5 points and 1.8 rebounds while leading the team in charges taken.

► More:Standout junior guard Prohaska commits to Notre Dame women's hoops program