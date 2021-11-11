Notre Dame WBB player profile: Abby Prohaska

Notre Dame's Abby Prohaska (12) during the Notre Dame women's basketball media day Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at the Rolfs Athletics Hall in South Bend.

12 | Abby Prohaska 

Guard | 5-foot-10 | Senior | Hometown: Liberty Township, Ohio | High school: Lakota West 

LAST GAME: Played 13 minutes and scored three points, grabbed four rebounds and blocked a shot in Notre Dame's 105-69 win over Ohio

Abby Prohaska

2021-22 Game-by-game stats 

Date | Opponent | Minutes | FG-FGA | 3FG-FGA | FT-FTA | Rebounds | Assists | Blocks | Steals | Points 

♦ Nov. 9 | vs. Ohio | 13 | 1-2 | 0-1 | 1-2 | 4 | 0 | 1 | 0 | 3 

Notre Dame's Abby Prohaska (12) looks to pass around Ohio's Erica Johnson (4) during an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

2020-21 Season  

JUNIOR

Played in 16 games, starting 13 of them while averaging 21.2 minutes. Scored a career high 12 points against Clemson.

2019-20 Season  

SOPHOMORE

Did not play due to a medical redshirt after being diagnosed with bilateral pulmonary embolism.

2018-19 Season  

FRESHMAN

Played in 38 of 39 games as the Irish advanced to the NCAA National Championship game. She averaged 14.4 minutes, 1.5 points and 1.8 rebounds while leading the team in charges taken. 

Notre DameÕs Abby Prohaska, center, defends as BaylorÕs Moon Ursin drives in during the NCAA women's basketball National Championship game on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

