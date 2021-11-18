Women's basketball: Everything you need to know about Notre Dame vs. Fordham on Thursday

Fordham (2-0) vs. Notre Dame (3-0)

WHEN: Thursday, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Purcell Pavilion (9,149), Notre Dame.

TICKETS: Available.

WATCH: ACCNX (subscription required).

LISTEN: WQLQ (99.9 FM).

About Fordham

The Rams, thanks in part to hot-shooting Kendell Heremia, turned some heads in their last outing, knocking off host Seton Hall 82-63 on Saturday. The Pirates went into that game having received a vote in the coaches’ preseason Top 25 poll. … Heremia, a fifth-year player and fourth-year regular from New Zealand, drained 8-of-11 shots outside the arc on her way to 29 points, seven rebounds and three steals. … Her effort followed an even higher-scoring performance by senior transfer and fellow guard Asiah Dingle in Fordham’s opener. Dingle, formerly of Kent State and Stony Brook, tallied 34 points and made six steals during a 79-71 overtime win over Quinnipiac. … For the season, Dingle’s averaging 26.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.0 steals to go with 60% from the field, while Heremia’s at 17.0 points and 6.5 boards. Junior guard Anna DeWolfe is averaging 16.5 points and 3.5 assists, and senior forward Kaitlyn Downey 7.0 points and 8.0 rebounds. … The Rams, in addition to having added Dingle, return their top four scorers from last season’s club that went 12-6 overall and finished second in the Atlantic 10 at 8-2. … Fordham coach Stephanie Gaitley is 204-112 in her 11th season at the school in the Bronx and 668-382 in her 36th season overall.

About Notre Dame

Coming off an 82-56 victory in Sunday’s Atlantic Coast Conference opener at Syracuse, the Irish have won each of their first three games by at least 26 points for the first time in program history. The only other occasion that Notre Dame won each of its first three by at least 25 came during the 2000-01 national title season. … Pacesetters for the Irish — who have already twice beaten teams they lost to last season — include Maddy Westbeld (15.7 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 55% from the field), Maya Dodson (15.3 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 27 blocks, 56% from the field), Sam Brunelle (14.0 ppg, 6-of-13 on 3s), Dara Mabrey (12.3 ppg, 4.7 apg, 2.0 steals), Olivia Miles (10.3 ppg, 8.3 apg, 4.0 rpg), and Sonia Citron (8.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg), who was named Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Week on Monday. … Notre Dame and Fordham face off for just the fourth time ever, but the second time in the last three seasons. The visiting Irish won 60-55 in their 2019 season opener for a 3-0 lead in the all-time series.

Quoting

“Their energy, they’re so coachable, they’re hungry and they want to get better every game, but I’ve been really impressed by their resiliency (in) the second halves. We’ve had a couple lulls versus Western Illinois, versus Ohio and (against Syracuse), and the second half, we settled in. They’ve been really resilient in responding to the challenge at the half, responding to the situation of the game.” — Niele Ivey, Notre Dame coach, on what she’s liked most from her team through three games.

— By Anthony Anderson