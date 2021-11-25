Women's basketball: Everything you need to know about Notre Dame at the Daytona Beach Invitational

By Anthony Anderson

ND Insider

Daytona Beach Invitational

NOTRE DAME GAMES: vs. Georgia at 4:30 p.m. Friday; vs. Oregon State at 7 p.m. Saturday. WHERE: Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, Fla. WATCH: FloHoops (subscription required). LISTEN: WQLQ (99.9 FM).

About the invite

Besides the Irish, Bulldogs and Beavers, the nine-school field includes Dayton, Illinois, Marquette, Michigan, Middle Tennessee State and Mississippi State. Each club is facing two preset opponents.

About Georgia

Just like the Irish, the Bulldogs’ closest win is by 15 points. Also just like the Irish, they’ve not faced a ranked team. … Georgia (4-0) is ranked No. 21 in the coaches’ poll and is one spot outside the Top 25 in the AP poll. … Bulldog leaders include 6-foot-4 grad student center Jenna Staiti (12.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 blocks), 5-7 grad student guard Que Morrison (12.3 ppg, 3.5 assists, 2.0 steals), junior forward Javyn Nicholson (11.5 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 20-of-26 from the field; the SEC’s reigning co-defensive player of the year) and sophomore guard Sarah Ashlee Barker (10.0 ppg). … Georgia’s outrebounding the opposition at a 52.8 to 33.3 clip per game and the Bulldogs’ 88 offensive boards are 10 more than their foes’ defensive boards. They also have 34 blocks compared to 11 for their opponents. They’re just 10-of-43 on 3-pointers, but have held foes to 9-of-46. … Joni Taylor, the 2021 SEC coach of the year, is in her seventh season at Georgia with a 123-65 record.

About Oregon State

The Beavers (3-0), No. 16 in the AP poll and No. 19 in the coaches’, face their first ranked opponent in No. 12/No. 9 Michigan (5-0) at 7 p.m. Friday before meeting the Irish. … OSU’s freshman trio of Talia von Oelhoffen (15.3 ppg, 2.3 steals), AJ Marotte (11.3 ppg) and Greta Kampschroeder (9.3 ppg) have all had an immediate impact. Von Oelhoffen was rated No. 25 in her class by ESPN, while Marotte (No. 63) and Kampschroeder (No. 32) are a combined 13-of-19 on 3s. … The Beavers also have 6-4 sophomore Taylor Jones at 13.3 points and 6.0 rebounds in 18.3 minutes with 18-of-25 from the field, 6-3 junior forward Taya Corosdale at 9.0 boards and 5.7 points, and four other players averaging 3.7 to 8.7 points. … OSU is outboarding its opponents 43.4 to 24.0 per game. … Scott Rueck, runner-up for AP’s national coach of the year honor in both 2016 and 2017, is 243-113 in his 12th year at Oregon State with seven straight NCAA Tourney appearances.

About Notre Dame

The Irish look to remain perfect in Thanksgiving week invitationals in Florida. They went 2-0 in Orlando in 1989, 2-0 in Lake Buena Vista in 2000 and 3-0 in Fort Myers in 2017. … ND’s participated in many other Thanksgiving-connected events as well, but did not do so during last year’s pandemic-altered season, and went 1-2 in the Cancun Challenge in 2019. … Leaders for the Irish (5-0) are Maddy Westbeld (16.8 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 61% from the field, including 5-of-8 on 3s), Dara Mabrey (14.2 ppg, 4.0 assists, 13-of-32 on 3s), Maya Dodson (11.8 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 2.6 blocks), Sam Brunelle (10.5 ppg in 17.6 minutes), Sonia Citron (10.2 ppg, 6.2 rpg) and Olivia Miles (10.0 ppg, 8.2 assists). Citron’s coming off her second straight ACC Freshman of the Week honor. … Like both of this weekend’s opponents, ND’s ruled the opposition on the glass, at 48.4 to 32.0 per game. … Niele Ivey (15-10), the fourth head coach in Irish history, is in her second year. A win Friday would make her easily the quickest ND coach to steer a 6-0 start. Sharon Petro (three seasons) and Mary DiStanislao (seven seasons) never reached 6-0, and Hall of Famer Muffet McGraw didn’t do so until her 12th season.

