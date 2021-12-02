Women's basketball: Big night for Citron as No. 24 Irish down Michigan State
Freshman Sonia Citron proved nearly perfect for Notre Dame at Michigan State, and really, she was precisely that with her shooting across a couple aspects.
Citron poured in 29 points — more than double her previous career high of 13 — and fellow frosh Olivia Miles flirted with a triple-double at 11 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists as the No. 24-ranked Irish notched a 76-71 victory over the Spartans in Thursday’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge women’s basketball game at the Breslin Center.
► One game at a time: A journey through Notre Dame's 2021-22 women’s basketball season
Citron finished 9-of-12 from the field, and taking into account her 3-of-4 from 3-point land, she closed at exactly 100% on adjusted field goal percentage. She added 8-of-8 at the line.
ND successfully navigated through foul trouble for season scoring leader Maddy Westbeld to improve to 7-1.
The Spartans (6-3), who suffered their first loss in their six home games, were led by All-Big Ten guard Nia Clouden with 20 points, six assists and six rebounds.