Women's basketball: Dodson dominant as No. 20 Notre Dame fends off DePaul 91-86

By Anthony Anderson

ND Insider

With dazzling Maya Dodson erupting for a career-high 28 points — including 10 over the final 4:24 — and with Notre Dame turning DePaul to dust in second-chance points, the No. 20-ranked Irish held on to end the high-octane, late-charging Blue Demons’ seven-game winning streak with a 91-86 women’s basketball victory Wednesday night at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena.

Dodson finished 13-of-21 from the field and 2-of-2 at the line to go with eight rebounds.

Maddy Westbeld added 22 points (7-of-10 from the field, 8-of-10 at the stripe), while national assist leader Olivia Miles tallied 20 points and dished eight dimes.

It marked the first time ND’s had three 20-point scorers in the same game since Jessica Shepard, Jackie Young and Brianna Turner teamed on the trick during a 99-79 whipping of No. 3 Louisville in the 2019 Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship.

The Irish, who squished the Demons 29-1 in multi-chance points, improved to 11-2 with their fourth straight win and passed last season’s victory total when they closed 10-10.

Freshman sensation Aneesah Morrow, pitted against Dodson most of the night, paced DePaul (11-3) with 19 points and 10 rebounds, but fouled out with 2:51 remaining.

Four other players, including Lexi Held with 18, netted at least 13 for the Demons, who had cracked 100 in five of their last six games and were leading the country going into the evening at 92.2 points per outing.

No. 20 NOTRE DAME 91, DEPAUL 86

NOTRE DAME (11-2): Dodson 13-21 2-2 28, Westbeld 7-10 8-10 22, Mabrey 1-12 0-0 2, Miles 8-14 2-4 20, Peoples 3-7 1-3 7, Brunelle 3-6 0-0 6, Citron 1-5 0-0 2, Prohaska 2-4 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 38-79 13-19 91

DEPAUL (11-3): Morrow 8-16 3-5 19, Church 5-10 3-3 13, Held 7-9 2-3 18, Morris 7-13 1-1 15, Rogers 6-12 0-0 14, Purcell 0-3 0-0 0, Collier 3-5 0-0 7, Ammons 0-1 0-0 0, Holmes 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 36-69 9-12 86

Notre Dame 20 | 24 | 28 | 19 — 91

DePaul 22 | 11 | 26 | 27 — 86