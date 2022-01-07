Women's basketball: Sunday's Notre-Dame-N.C. State game postponed because of COVID

ND Insider Report

Notre Dame's highly anticipated women's basketball game with No. 5 North Carolina State will have to wait.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Friday night that the NC State at No. 20 Notre Dame and the Louisville at Miami games scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 9, have both been postponed.

Louisville and Notre Dame are adhering to the outlined COVID protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

As a result of the postponement, NC State will travel to Miami on Sunday, Jan. 9, for a 2 p.m. tipoff on ACC Network. The NC State-Miami game was originally scheduled for Jan. 27.

Those with tickets to Sunday’s NC State vs Notre Dame game are asked to check back with the university soon for more details. Both programs are currently working with the ACC to reschedule the game later on in the season.