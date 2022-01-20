Women's basketball: Boston College rallies to edge No. 19 Notre Dame, 73-71

By Anthony Anderson

ND Insider

Notre Dame ended up confounded at Conte yet again.

For the third straight Conte Forum meeting, Boston College stormed back from at least a 12-point deficit over the final 14 minutes to stun the Irish, this time 73-71, in women’s college basketball Thursday night at Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Notre Dame led by a high of 55-41 inside of 2:40 remaining in the third period, but then allowed a 15-0 Eagle spree to fall behind 56-55.

Even with that, the Irish steadied themselves well enough for their own 7-0 run and a 62-56 advantage at 7:18 to go, then a 67-61 lead at 4:54 showing.

BC, though, outscored the Irish 12-4 the rest of the way.

Cameron Swartz (28) and Makayla Dickens (20) riddled ND with a combined 48 points while going a combined 11-of-18 on 3-pointers. Dickens scored 17 second-half points, featuring 5-of-6 shooting outside the arc.

Sam Brunelle led a balanced Irish attack with 15 points off the bench that included 6-of-8 from the field and a pair of triples, but she missed 1-of-2 free throws at 1:43 to go when she went to the line in place of temporarily sidelined Olivia Miles with ND owning a chance to knot the game at 72-all.

Sonia Citron and Maya Dodson tallied 13 points each, with Citron adding eight rebounds and four assists. Miles finished with 12 points and seven assists before fouling out at 4.8 seconds left.

The Irish (13-4, 4-2) suffered their first loss of the season to an unranked team, while the Eagles (13-5, 4-3) notched their first win over a ranked club, spanning four tries.