Women's basketball: No. 20 Notre Dame stays perfect at home with win over Syracuse

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame placed six scorers in double figures and again wore down depth-depleted Syracuse, pulling away late to beat the Orange 83-62 in women’s college basketball Thursday night at Purcell Pavilion.

Freshman Olivia Miles missed her second triple-double by one assist, collecting a team-high 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine dimes for the Irish.

No. 20-ranked ND improved to 15-4 overall, 6-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference and 8-0 at home.

Sam Brunelle scored 15 points off the bench for the winners, Maya Dodson and Sonia Citron notched13 apiece, with Citron also grabbing a game-high 12 rebounds. Dara Mabrey tallied 12 points and Maddy Westbeld 10.

The Irish led just 62-56 at 5:43 to go, but outscored Syracuse 21-6 the rest of the way.

That came after ND also outpointed the host Orange 21-0 over the final 8:06 of an 82-56 victory when the teams met Nov. 14.

Slick junior Teisha Hyman of Syracuse (8-10, 1-7) led all players in the rematch with 22 points and seven steals to go with eight assists.

Hyman played all but 38 seconds, while three other members of the Orange played the entire 40 minutes.

That appeared to cost the visitors down the stretch. They pressed the Irish much of the way, helping to lead to 23 ND turnovers over the first 33 minutes, yet the hosts never committed another one across the final seven.

No. 20 Notre Dame 83, Syracuse 62

SYRACUSE (8-10)

Styles 5-17 1-1 11, Christianna Carr 2-9 0-0 5, Chrislyn Carr 6-13 0-0 13, Hyman 11-22 0-0 22, Murray 5-16 0-1 11, Rice 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 29-79 1-2 62

NOTRE DAME (15-4): Dodson 5-8 3-4 13, Westbeld 4-11 2-4 10, Citron 5-8 2-2 13, Mabrey 4-10 0-0 12, Miles 6-12 3-3 17, Brunelle 7-12 0-0 15, Peoples 0-3 0-0 0, Prohaska 1-3 0-0 3, Cernugel 0-0 0-0 0, Cha 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-67 10-13 83

Syracuse 21 | 10 | 17 | 14—62

Notre Dame 19 | 20 | 14 | 30—83