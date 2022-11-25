Olivia Miles scores 19, No. 7 Notre Dame women roll past American in the Bahamas

The Associate Press

BIMINI, Bahamas (AP) — Olivia Miles scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and No. 7 Notre Dame cruised to a 90-65 win over American at the Goombay Splash on Thursday.

Sonia Citron added 17 points and Dara Mabrey had 15 for the Irish (5-0), who play Arizona State in their second game.

Emily Johns scored 15 points for the Eagles (0-5).

Notre Dame scored eight points over the last 93 seconds of the first quarter for a 26-11 lead and cruised from there. The lead reached 28 in the second quarter before the Irish took a 52-29 lead at halftime.

Notre Dame scored 23 fast-break points and 17 second-chance points to go with a plus-22 rebound difference, leading to 42 points in the paint to go with 28-of-41 shooting from the foul line.

Notre Dame 90, American U. 65

NOTRE DAME (5-0): Watson 4-7 2-4 10, Westbeld 3-9 0-0 6, Citron 3-11 11-12 17, Mabrey 4-9 4-4 15, Miles 7-8 4-8 19, Ebo 1-7 1-2 3, Bransford 6-8 0-0 12, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Cernugel 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 1-2 6-11 8, Totals 29-62 28-41 90

AMERICAN U. (0-4): Johns 5-13 4-4 15, Stack 1-6 0-0 2, Bales 4-6 1-1 10, DeRubbo 1-3 1-2 4, Henning 3-6 2-3 8, Lavin 3-8 1-2 8, Graytok 0-0 1-2 1, Nogues 1-5 0-0 2, Rescifina 1-5 0-0 2, Stetson 0-2 0-0 0, Lee 4-6 0-1 8, Lemaster 2-7 0-0 5, Totals 25-67 10-15 65

Notre Dame 26 26 20 18 — 90 American U. 11 18 18 18 — 65

3-Point Goals—Notre Dame 4-13 (Westbeld 0-2, Citron 0-2, Mabrey 3-7, Miles 1-2), American U. 5-14 (Johns 1-3, Stack 0-1, Bales 1-2, DeRubbo 1-1, Lavin 1-3, Nogues 0-1, Rescifina 0-1, Stetson 0-1, Lemaster 1-1). Assists—Notre Dame 10 (Miles 3, Westbeld 3), American U. 14 (Henning 3, Rescifina 3). Fouled Out—Notre Dame Ebo. Rebounds—Notre Dame 52 (Miles 10), American U. 30 (Bales 5). Total Fouls_Notre Dame 20, American U. 27. Technical Fouls—None. A—244.