Women's basketball: How No. 7 Notre Dame matches up with No. 20 Maryland

WHO : No. 20 Maryland (6-2) vs. No. 7 Notre Dame (6-0)

WHEN: Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Purcell Pavilion (9,149), Notre Dame

TICKETS : Available

WATCH: ESPN2

LISTEN: WQLQ (99.9 FM, link at UND.com)

About Maryland

Terrapins went 2-1 in the Fort Myers Tip-Off over the holiday weekend, losing to DePaul (76-67) and beating Towson (81-70) and Pittsburgh (87-63). ... Maryland's other loss this season was 81-56 to No. 1 South Carolina. .... Terps own a 73-68 win over Baylor. .... Terps are led by 6-3 senior guard Diamond Miller (17.6) and 6-0 senior guard Abby Meyers (15.3). ... Former South Bend Washington star Mila Reynolds is a freshman for the Terps. ... Maryland coach Brenda Frese is 541-142 in her 21st season at Maryland. Frese, who won a national title in 2006, formerly coached at Ball State from 1999-01 and played at Arizona.

More:Former South Bend Washington star Mila Reynolds set for hoops homecoming vs. Notre Dame

About Notre Dame

Irish picked up a pair of wins in the Goombay Splash in the Bahamas over the holiday weekend. .... Notre Dame blasted previously unbeaten Arizona State 85-56 Saturday with a 54-31 scoring edge in the second half after trailing at intermission for the first time this season. .... Guard Olivia Miles was the MVP of the Goombay Bracket as she averaged 16 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists in the two wins. .... Lauren Ebo and Sonia Citron were chosen as all-stars for the event as Ebo had 20 points and nineb oards in the win Saturday. ... The Irish host No. 3 UConn Sunday at 3 p.m. as part of the Women's Jimmy V Classic. The contest will be televised by ABC.