Notre Dame women's basketball: How No. 5 Irish match up with No. 6 Virginia Tech

South Bend Tribune

WHO: No. 5 Notre Dame (8-1) at No. 6 Virginia Tech (10-0)

WHERE: Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Va.

WHEN: Sunday, 4 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

RADIO: WQLQ (99.9 FM)

Third time's a charm! Olivia Miles sets Notre Dame women triple-double mark vs. Merrimack

ND women's basketball: 5-star recruit Prosper to enroll in January

Noting: Virginia Tech is led by reigning Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week Elizabeth Kitley, who averages 18.8 points a game, along with 11.2 rebounds. She also has 21 blocked shots. The Hokies have a whopping six players who average double digits in scoring. Along with the 6-foot-6 senior Kitley, there is 5-9 senior Kayana Traylor (12.4 ppg), junior guard Georgia Amoore (12.1 ppg), 6-0 senior Cayla King (11.2 ppg), 5-11 grad student Taylor Soule (11.0 ppg) and 6-0 senior Ashley Owusu (10.4 ppg). Among the Hokies ten wins is a 59-56 victory over Tennessee in Knoxville. Sophomore point guard Olivia Miles leads Notre Dame with 16.0 per game average and 7.8 rebounds. She also has 65 assists (7.2 per game) and 22 steals. Three more average in doubles figures for the Irish: 6-1 sophomore Sonia Citron (15.4 ppg, 7.4 rbg), guard Dara Mabrey (12.3 ppg) and 6-4 grad student Lauren Ebo (11.2) in an off-the-bench capacity. Starters 6-3 junior Maddy Westbeld (8.9 ppg) and 6-4 Kylee Watson (8.3 ppg), along with freshman KK Bransford (8.2 ppg) round out pretty even offensive attack.