Women's basketball: How Notre Dame matches up with Miami

WHO: No. 5 Notre Dame (10-1, 1-0 ACC) vs. Miami (7-5, 0-1)

WHEN: Thursday, 6 p.m.

WHERE: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla.

TV: ACC Network

RADIO: WQLQ (99.9 FM)

NOTES: In their last meeting, Miami knocked off Notre Dame, 57-54, in the semifinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. Miami is currently on a two-game losing streak, including a 92-85 loss to Florida State in its ACC opener on Dec. 21. Destiny Harden, a 6-0 grad transfer from West Virginia, leads the Hurricanes with a 12.6 scoring average to go with just over five rebounds a game. Senior guard Haley Cavinder is at 11.9 points a game and just under five rebounds. Ja'Lea Williams is at 10.6 points a game. Lashae Dwyer comes off the bench to average 19 minutes a contest and 9.3 points a game. The Hurricanes are coached by veteran Katie Meier, who is in her 18th year at Miami. Notre Dame's leader sophomore guard Olivia Miles was named the ACC Player of the Week last week for the second time this season and third time in her career. She is averaging 15.3 points a game and also leads the team with 8.2 rebounds a game, along with 7.6 assists a contest. She is also the team leader in steals with 29. Fellow sophomore guard Sonia Citron scores 15.1 points a contest and seven rebounds. Also in double figures is senior guard Dara Mabrey (11.5 ppg), senior grad transfer Lauren Ebo (11.1 ppg, off the bench) and junior Maddy Westbeld (10.3 ppg).