Women's basketball: How Notre Dame matches up with Boston College

WHO: Notre Dame (11-1, 3-0 ACC) vs. Boston College (11-4, 1-1 ACC)

WHEN: Sunday, noon

WHERE: Purcell Pavilion (9,149)

TV: ACC Network

RADIO: WQLQ (99.9 FM)

NOTES: Notre Dame leads this series, 26-9, and 16-1 when playing at home. The last meeting was a 75-61 Irish victory at Purcell Pavilion on January 30, 2022. Boston College is on a four-game winning streak, including a 74-62 ACC win over Georgia Tech. Boston College features a very balanced attack with six players averaging in double figures. Six-foot junior guard Dontavia Waggoner leads the Eagles with a 13.3 scoring average and pulls down seven rebounds a contest. Maria Gakdeng, a 6-foot-3 sophomore, scores 11.8 a game and also average seven rounds, along with totaling 22 blocked shots. Junior JoJo Lacey (6-1) scores 11.6 a game, 6-0 freshman T'Yana Todd is at 11.0 ppg, Andrea Daley (10.3 ppg) and freshman Taia Mair is at 10.1 ppg, to go with 113 assists and 37 steals. Notre Dame is coming off a new 66-63 victory over Miami Thursday night. Notre Dame sophomore guard Olivia Miles is the only Division I player in the country averaging at least 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists per game. She is currently at 15.0 ppg, 8.2 rpg and 7.75 apg. Fellow sophomore Sonia Citron has scored in double figures in 11 straight games. She is averaging 14.9 points a game and 6.5 rebounds. Grad student guard Dara Mabrey is at 11.2 ppg, followed by Lauren Ebo (11.1 ppg, 6.3 rpg) and Maddy Westbeld (10.7 ppg, 7.1 rpg).