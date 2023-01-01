Early enrollee Cassandre Prosper makes Notre Dame debut in rout of Boston College

Anthony Anderson

Tribune Correspondent

SOUTH BEND — Brand new year, brand new weapon.

Early enrollee Cassandre Prosper flashed sprinkles of brilliance in her home debut and the No. 5-ranked Notre Dame women’s basketball team played one of its most complete halves of the season while rolling to an 85-48 win over Boston College in just its second-ever New Year’s Day game Sunday afternoon at Purcell Pavilion.

Freshman KK Bransford scored a career-high 17 points off the bench for the Irish, sophomore Olivia Miles matched that and sophomore Sonia Citron chipped in 15 points.

That trio went a combined 19-of-24 from the field, including 5-of-5 by Bransford, yet Prosper managed to cast a shadow anyway.

The 6-foot-2 wing scored her first seven collegiate points, grabbed a game-high nine rebounds and snatched a pair of steals in under 17 minutes of floor time.

Notre Dame improved to 12-1 (3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) with its sixth straight win. The Eagles dropped to 11-5 (1-2).

Storylines

► Prosper, who made a cameo debut of three minutes in ND’s 66-63 win Thursday at Miami, entered Sunday’s follow-up with merely four full practices to her credit since recently arriving on the ND campus.

Yet she appeared plenty comfortable.

“It’s not as hard as I thought it was going to be because (of) everyone around me,” Prosper said with a smile.

“It is a challenge,” she emphasized, “but I expected that, and my coaches and teammates make it so much easier for me. All the support around me is amazing. I can’t really complain.”

Neither can the Irish based on the early returns by the player from Montreal whom ESPN ranked as the No. 16 prospect in the high school class of 2023.

“I’m trying to throw in a sample size, (just) part of the offense,” Irish coach Niele Ivey said of easing Prosper’s transition, “and she’s picked up everything. She asks a lot of questions, she studies, she writes things down, she watches film, she’s always in the gym, so you’re looking at somebody who’s hungry to get better, and she’s only going to make us a better team.”

“Cass is still all shine,” Bransford joked of Prosper unseating her in midseason as the team’s newest newbie. “Baby shine. … She’s been really great, she’s so sweet and we’re just happy to have her.”

Per Ivey, Prosper brings an impact “on both sides of the ball. I think she fits in perfectly. She gives us more depth with the guard position. Like KK said, she’s so sweet, but she plays so hard. She’s sweet off the court, but on the court, she’s so fierce, and she’s long and athletic. She can score at three levels.”

Notre Dame announced less than three weeks ago that Prosper would become just the program’s second-ever midseason enrollee, joining Miles two years ago.

“I felt like I had done everything I need to do in high school,” Prosper explained Sunday of her decision. “I wanted a new challenge, and Coach was positive and confident in me to go and do this, so I thought, ‘You know what, I’m going to go to Notre Dame, go early enrollee.’ Olivia Miles did it before, so I knew she knew how to manage that, how to help me transition properly.”

► The Irish, bouncing back from a choppy performance at Miami, outscored the young Eagles 49-16 in the first half to put the game out of reach by the break.

“I think that’s one of our better halves of the season,” Ivey said. “As far as defensively, I thought we executed perfectly. I thought we got out in transition, ran the ball well. (Some) very unselfish play.”

Notre Dame shot 52% from the field over the first two quarters while limiting BC to 22%, and made 14-of-17 free throws while the visitors went 2-of-4.

The Irish closed with 15 steals, one off their season high and double their season average, including 12 in that opening half. Miles and Citron finished the game with three takeaways apiece.

“Our defensive mindset has shifted this season and I love it,” Ivey said. “We want to continue growing that. I’m just happy that everyone is taking individual pride to stop the ball, getting deflections, getting on the floor, getting loose balls. They’re doing a great job with that.”

Offensively, Bransford tallied 13 points in the first half while going 4-of-4 from the field and 5-of-5 at the line.

“Everyone around me has just been helping me and encouraging me with my confidence,” said Bransford, who arrived at ND last summer as the reigning two-time Ohio Ms. Basketball. “They know I have potential. It’s just going out there and being confident and doing it, so I just really focused on getting in on the defensive end first and then letting the offense come to me.”

Boston College, the only Power 5 team in the country without any fourth-year or beyond players, was paced by sophomore Andrea Daley with 17 points. Freshman Taina Mair added 10, but was just 4-of-18 from the field, while sophomore Maria Gakdeng finished at a season-high six blocked shots.

Who's hot

Citron made 7-of-9 shots from the field, including a 3-pointer, to go with six rebounds and four assists against one turnover in 28 minutes.

She has shot 50% or better from the field in seven of her last eight games and was 5-of-11 in the other one.

Who's not

Dara Mabrey went 1-of-6 from the field, leading her at 3-of-16 over her last two outings, including 2-of-9 outside the arc.

Nevertheless, her first-half basket on an ND textbook breaking of the BC press seemed to discourage the Eagles from trying it regularly the rest of the way.

Worth noting

Notre Dame’s only previous New Year’s Day appearance came in 2004, a 72-64 home win over Marquette.

The Irish recorded their largest margin of victory in ACC play since beating Virginia 103-66 in March 2019.

Up next

The Irish have a week between games, heading to No. 13 North Carolina for a 4 p.m. contest next Sunday.

It’s the last time in the regular season that they’re scheduled to have a full week between games.

No. 5 Notre Dame 85, Boston College 48

BOSTON COLLEGE (11-5): Gakdeng 1-6 0-0 2, Daley 8-14 1-4 17, Lacey 1-6 1-2 3, Mair 4-18 2-2 10, Waggoner 3-11 1-2 7, VanTimmeren 1-5 1-2 3, Lezama 0-2 0-0 0, McGee 2-2 2-2 6, Carman 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-64 8-14 48

NOTRE DAME (12-1): Watson 2-6 2-2 6, Westbeld 3-8 0-0 6, Citron 7-9 0-0 15, Mabrey 1-6 3-3 5, Miles 7-10 3-5 17, Ebo 2-4 1-2 5, Bransford 5-5 7-9 17, Brown 1-2 3-4 5, Prosper 3-7 0-0 7, Cernugel 0-2 0-0 0, Marshall 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 32-60 19-25 85

Boston College 8 8 19 13 — 48 Notre Dame 25 24 12 24 — 85

3-Point Goals—Boston College 0-9 (Daley 0-2, Lacey 0-2, Mair 0-2, VanTimmeren 0-2, Lezama 0-1), Notre Dame 2-7 (Westbeld 0-1, Citron 1-1, Mabrey 0-2, Miles 0-2, Prosper 1-1). Assists—Boston College 6 (Waggoner 3), Notre Dame 20 (Miles 5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds_Boston College 28 (Gakdeng 5), Notre Dame 46 (Prosper 9). Total Fouls—Boston College 20, Notre Dame 13. Technical Fouls—None. A_5,532.