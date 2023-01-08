Everything you need to know about Notre Dame's women's basketball game at North Carolina

Anthony Anderson

Tribune Correspondent

WHO: No. 4 Notre Dame (12-1, 3-0 ACC) at No. 22 North Carolina (9-5, 0-3).

WHEN: Sunday, 4 p.m.

WHERE: Carmichael Arena (6,822), Chapel Hill, N.C.

WATCH: ACC Network.

LISTEN: WQLQ (99.9 FM; link at UND.com).

ABOUT NOTRE DAME: The Irish, coming off a week between games, are one of three unbeatens left in the ACC, a half-game behind 4-0 clubs Duke and Florida State, and a half-game ahead of 3-1 Louisville. Thursday marked ND’s rather early “bye slot” on the league schedule, so now the Irish are slated to play every Thursday and Sunday through the remainder of the regular season. … ND’s played just three true road games, but is 3-0 in those, highlighted by its 63-52 win at then-No. 6 Virginia Tech before most recently adding a 66-63 escape last week at Miami. … The Irish are 10-3 all-time against North Carolina, including a 70-65 home win last season, but they’ve fallen in both of their two latest trips to Chapel Hill. That includes the Tar Heels stunning ND’s eventual national runner-up club 78-73 in January 2019 and then Carolina winning by that same exact count two years ago.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA: The slumping Heels — after ranking No. 6 just two weeks ago — have dropped four straight, although three of those have been away from home, two have been against ranked teams and the last two have been by a combined seven points at then-No. 7 Virginia Tech (68-65 last Sunday) and at Miami (62-58 on Thursday). … Carolina is 6-1 at home. … Junior guard and returning All-ACC first-teamer Deja Kelly leads four Heels averaging in double digits at 16.5 points to accompany 3.9 assists against just 1.8 turnovers. Junior swing Alyssa Ustby is at 13.1 points and 9.1 rebounds; junior guard Kennedy Todd-Williams 13.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 25-of-72 on 3-pointers for 34.7%; and senior guard Eva Hodgson 12.2 points and 34-of-76 on 3s for 44.7%. Forwards Destiny Adams and Anya Poole are averaging another 11.5 points and 10.9 rebounds combined. … Ustby and ND’s Maddy Westbeld were teammates on USA Basketball’s U23 3x3 national team this past fall.

QUOTING: “It definitely does (cause concern). This week, I’ve really tried to work on a lot of pressure passing, a lot of decision-making drills, on our ball-handling, trying to just get back to fundamentals. But a lot of it is decision-making. I show them a lot of film individually, talk to them a lot about what might’ve been a better decision in different scenarios, so it’s just recognizing it and working on it. Hopefully, we get better.” — Niele Ivey, ND coach, on the Irish averaging 19.3 turnovers over their last three games and committing more than their opponents in each of those contests.

