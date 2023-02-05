Sunday wasn't the time for No. 9 Notre Dame to suffer through an identity crisis

SOUTH BEND − Everything about the job Sunday felt a whole lot like the job Saturday.

Same route traveled along the 12-minute drive from home to Purcell Pavilion. Same row and same parking spot nestled next to Notre Dame Stadium. Same tip time (1 p.m.) for the same type of opponent (Atlantic Coast Conference) for a Notre Dame basketball team.

Same concession-stand lunch (chicken tenders and fries instead of a hot dog and pretzel). Same time (3 p.m.) and same seat in Hammes Auditorium for the post-game press conference. Everything was expected to be the same right up until then, when we were supposed to hear from a victorious Notre Dame head coach and players.

Noie: Apparently one-game league win streaks the best it can get for Notre Dame

With Rees to Alabama, who takes over Notre Dame's offense? Here are some potential candidates

Having covered too many home league games/losses for a Notre Dame men’s program going nowhere slowly, Sunday was expected to be different with first place in the league on the line for the No. 9 Notre Dame women. At home, in front of an announced sellout (it wasn’t), on a day that if you stepped outside made it obvious that spring is coming quickly and with it, March. And that means the madness.

On an afternoon that should’ve been all about Notre Dame, No. 16 Duke didn’t cooperate. It flipped the script, shredded it and tossed it into the early afternoon breeze. Notre Dame couldn’t do what was needed late in a close game. Instead of wrestling away sole possession of first place, the home team let it get away with its first league home loss, 57-52.

“It’s part of our growth, part of our journey,” said Irish coach Niele Ivey. “Sometimes that journey, when you lose the way we lost today, it’s never easy. There’s always something you can take from it.”

The calendar lied. Sunday didn’t feel like early February. It felt like early March, a time of year when good teams — elite teams — hit their season strides. Know who they are. Know what they are. Instead, Notre Dame (18-4; 9-3) looked a lot like a team in search of a new identity.

For November and December and almost all of January, we had a good grasp of what this team was all about. Who they were. What they could do. Now? Not sure. Do the Irish know?

Two weeks ago, Notre Dame looked and played to date like it had it figured out. It had a veteran starting lineup, a talented starting lineup, a good blend of young and old, experience and inexperience, potential and known talent. Veteran guard Dara Mabrey then wrecked her right knee on a layup early against Virginia. Two games later, veteran post Lauren Ebo was shelved with a still-undisclosed lower right leg injury.

Everything has since gone up for grabs.

Notre Dame looked and played Sunday like a team down two veteran starters. Uncertain at critical times. Unable to close out a conference game at home when it could have/should have been closed out. A team that long looked so sure of itself didn’t look at all like itself.

Having lost two of its last three league games, Notre Dame has to figure itself out A.D. (After Dara). Mabrey’s not coming back this season. Ebo’s immediate future remains murky.

“That’s an adjustment, part of the game you have to figure out a way to navigate regardless,” Ivey said. “Adversity gives a lot of opportunity for our team.”

With no Ebo and no Mabrey, Notre Dame leaned Sunday on freshmen KK Bransford and Cassan Prosper. They played 33 and 28 minutes but played like freshmen. They combined to shoot 3-of-13 from the field. The game plan for Duke late seemed to be leave Prosper open and let her shoot. She took five shots. She made none.

Bransford and Prosper and posts Nat Marshall and Kylee Watson looked overwhelmed by the moment Sunday. For this team to max out this season, that has to change. Soon.

“You’ve got learn in the fire,” Ivey said. “We’ll be better for it down the road.”

Uncertainty was everywhere. The league’s second-highest scoring team (78.1 ppg) staggered through the fourth quarter with only six points on 2-for-13 shooting overall, 1-of-5 from 3. Notre Dame got within one, 53-52, on an Olivia Miles transition 3 with 3:16 remaining, then never scored again. In a game that pitted good offense (Notre Dame) against good defense (Duke), the defense won.

You’d never know it listening to Blue Devils coach Kara Lawson.

“I can’t say I’m remembering a lot right now,” she said. “My brain hurts.”

So probably does Ivey’s, but for the wrong reasons. Notre Dame needs time to settle down, and settle in. The Irish need a consistent/reliable scorer beyond the Sonia Citron/Miles/Maddy Westbeld troika. It needs Ebo back for a low-post/rebounding presence. It needs to be confident that they can be confident.

“Without (Ebo and Mabrey), we have different players that have to step up every night,” Westbeld said.

It needs to grow, and maybe, grow up. Ivey praised the Duke guards afterward for their maturity and leadership. She was right. They were better in both areas.

Even Miles, as good of a guard as you’ll find anywhere, looked uncharacteristically average. She fell into early foul trouble. She had difficulty finding finishing lanes to the rim. She threw it away on a critical possession late. She was just OK, and she can never be just OK. Not for this team. Not now. Not later.

“We’re always working on us,” Ivey said, “We’re going to get better. We will bounce back.”

Sunday’s day of same run also saw the arena host the same halftime show as Saturday —Red Panda, who flips bowls from her right foot to her head while balancing on an extended unicycle. On Saturday, she needed three tries before completing the grand finale of five bowls. On Sunday, Red Panda nailed it. No finale do-overs required.

The Irish could’ve used one after this one.

Follow South Bend Tribune and NDInsider columnist Tom Noie on Twitter: @tnoieNDI. Contact: (574) 235-6153.