All you need to know about Thursday's Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech women's basketball game

Anthony Anderson

Tribune Correspondent

Georgia Tech (13-14, 4-12 ACC) vs. No. 10 Notre Dame (22-4, 13-3).

WHEN : Thursday, 6 p.m.

: Thursday, 6 p.m. WHERE : Purcell Pavilion (9,149), Notre Dame.

: Purcell Pavilion (9,149), Notre Dame. TICKETS : Available.

: Available. WATCH : RSN (includes Marquee 202 on Comcast).

: RSN (includes Marquee 202 on Comcast). LISTEN: WQLQ (99.9 FM; link at UND.com).

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH

The Yellow Jackets have lost four of five since beating then-No. 15 North Carolina State 68-62 on Feb. 2, which is their lone win this season against a ranked club across four tries. … Cameron Swartz, who transferred in following three seasons at Boston College on the heels of one at Colorado, leads Tech at 12.8 points per game. She’s made 45 3s, but is hitting just 27% outside the arc. … Guard Tonie Morgan, who’s earned ACC Rookie of the Week honors twice, is averaging 9.8 points and a team-leading 3.8 assists. Morgan, from Tallahassee, Fla., was rated the No. 24 prospect in the prep class of 2022 by ESPN. … Grad guard Bianca Jackson, arriving this season after three years at Florida State on the heels of one at South Carolina, is at 9.5 points, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals. … Sophomore forward Kayla Blackshear, a transfer from Alabama, is averaging 7.7 points and a team-leading 6.1 rebounds, while 6-5 senior center Nerea Hermosa is at 5.3 points and 4.5 boards. … The Jackets are just 279th in the nation among 361 Division I teams in net field goal percentage at 41.5, though their defense is 81st at 43.2 (ND is 41st offensively at 50.5% and 15th defensively at 40.1). Tech’s 206th in overall offensive efficiency and 123rd defensively to Notre Dame’s 24th and 18th. … The Jackets are 1-16 all-time against the Irish, the win coming in December 2020 at ND. … Last season, then-No. 16 Tech and the then-No. 19 Irish went to OT before visiting ND prevailed 72-66. Notre Dame added a 71-53 win in an ACC Tourney quarterfinal.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME

While a slew of possibilities still exist for the final ACC standings with the regular season in its final week — including anything from No. 10 Notre Dame (13-3), No. 11 Duke (13-3) or No. 9 Virginia Tech (12-4) as outright champion to as much as a five-way tie for the title at 13-5 that includes Florida State and Louisville — the Irish have clinched a top-four seed, and thus a coveted double bye, in the league tourney under all tiebreaker scenarios. ND, however, is still shooting for the No. 1 seed and needs help in that regard. Duke holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Irish by virtue of winning the teams’ lone regular-season meeting. The Blue Devils close with home games against North Carolina State and No. 22 North Carolina, while ND follows up its Georgia Tech contest by playing Sunday at Louisville. A three-way tie for the title at 14-4 is among the other possibilities, an outcome that would also give Duke the No. 1 seed. … The Irish will honor their two players scheduled to depart after this season, Dara Mabrey and Lauren Ebo, during senior/grad night pregame ceremonies Thursday. Jenna Brown is also a grad student, but has a year of eligibility left. … ND leaders are Olivia Miles (14.8 ppg, 7.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 2.1 steals), Sonia Citron (14.1 ppg, 1.6 steals, 41-of-92 on 3s for 44.6%, 82.4% at the line), Maddy Westbeld (11.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.3 blocks), Ebo (9.5 ppg, 6.8 rpg), KK Bransford (8.2 ppg) and Kylee Watson (6.8 ppg, 59.8% from the field). Cass Prosper and Nat Marshall add combined averages of 8.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 28.9 minutes.

QUOTING COACH IVEY

“Defense and offense, it was just a great overall team performance. We had a lot of great moments.” — Niele Ivey, Notre Dame coach, on Sunday’s 83-43 win at Pittsburgh.

