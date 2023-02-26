Women's basketball: What to know about Notre Dame rematch with Louisville

Anthony Anderson

Tribune Correspondent

WHO: No. 10 Notre Dame (23-4, 14-3 ACC) vs. Louisville (21-9, 12-5).

WHEN: Sunday, noon.

WHERE: KFC Yum! Center (22,000), Louisville, Ky.

WATCH: ESPN.

LISTEN: WQLQ (99.9 FM; link at UND.com).

ABOUT NOTRE DAME: The Irish, seeking at least a share of their first Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title since 2019, face the Cardinals for the second time in 11 days after edging visiting Louisville 78-76 in overtime on Olivia Miles’ 18-footer at the buzzer. … ND is tied with Duke (24-4, 14-3) atop the ACC as each team heads into its finale Sunday. The No. 11 Blue Devils host No. 22 North Carolina (19-9, 10-7), also with a noon start. No. 9 Virginia Tech (23-4, 13-4), with a win at Georgia Tech (13-15, 4-13), can also still tie for the title if both the Irish and Devils lose, although the tiebreaker order for purposes of seeding in next week’s league tourney involving any combination of the teams is Duke, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech. … ND was slotted No. 10 overall in the NCAA Tournament selection committee’s final nonbinding early reveal on Thursday (Virginia Tech was eighth, Duke 11th). Actual pairings will be revealed after 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 12. The overall top 16 seeds will be awarded home court assignments for the tourney’s first two full rounds. … Irish leaders are Miles (14.7 points per game, 7.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 2.1 steals), Sonia Citron (14.0 ppg, 1.6 steals, 43-of-96 ons 3s for 44.8%), Maddy Westbeld (11.0 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 1.3 blocks), Lauren Ebo (9.5 ppg, 6.7 rpg), KK Bransford (8.3 ppg) and the surging Kylee Watson (7.0 ppg). … Westbeld, with 990 career points, needs 10 to become the 42nd women’s player all-time to score 1,000 in a Notre Dame uniform, and first since Jackie Young and Jessica Shepard both cracked the milestone in 2018-19.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE: While an ACC title could rest on Sunday’s outcome for the Irish, the Cardinals may have even more at stake from a practical standpoint as they’re still battling Florida State for the fourth and final double bye in next week’s 15-team league tourney (Virginia Tech is locked in at No. 3, win or lose). If Louisville and FSU both win or both fall in their finales, the Cards get the No. 4 based on a head-to-head tiebreaker, but if Louisville loses and the Seminoles win at Clemson (15-14, 6-11), the Cards slip to No. 5. … Louisville leaders are junior guard Hailey Van Lith (19.9 ppg, 3.4 assists, 1.6 steals, 114-of-130 at the line for 87.7%), Chrislyn Carr (11.1 ppg, 76-of-177 on 3s for 42.9%), Morgan Jones (9.9 ppg), Olivia Cochran (7.8ppg, 6.7 rebounds), Mykasa Robinson (5.6 ppg, 2.0 steals) and Liz Dixon (5.5 ppg). … The rising Cardinals have won six of their last seven overall — the exception that OT buzzer loss at Notre Dame — are 11-2 this season at home (the losses against then-No. 4 Ohio State in November and then-No. 20 North Carolina State in January) and have beaten the Irish four straight times at home since January 2018, by counts of 100-67, 82-49, 71-65 and 73-47. ND’s last win in Louisville came in February 2016. … The Cards trail the all-time series 17-12, but ran off six straight victories, five of them by at least 17 points, before Miles’ Feb. 16 game-winner.

QUOTING: “We’re in a different position than we were my first year, my second year. We’ve done a great job, put ourselves in a great position, and whatever’s gonna happen is gonna happen.” — Niele Ivey, Notre Dame coach, on her team’s ACC title chances after finishing sixth in the standings in 2021 and tied for third in 2022.

